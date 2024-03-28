Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 29.02.2024

The net asset value (NAV) of EfTEN United Property Fund unit was 10.62 euros at the end of February, increasing by 0.3% over the month. If the fund's investment in the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS share is reflected on the basis of its net value, the NAV of EfTEN United Property Fund would be 10.70 euros.

In March, the general meeting of shareholders of EfTEN Kinnisvarafond II AS approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of 3.1 million euros and the reduction of the share capital in the amount of 5 million euros. Dividends will be distributed in spring, and the payout related to share capital reduction in autumn, three months after the respective registration in registry. For the EfTEN United Property Fund, this results in a cash flow yield of 5.7% on the investment, which according to the fund terms will be fully distributed to investors upon receipt.

In the Uus-Järveküla residential development 15 terraced houses were handed over to customers in March (real rights contracts were concluded) and the preparation of the second stage of construction work began. During the second stage 30 terraced and semi-detached houses will be built, of which 20 have been booked by customers to date.

A more detailed overview of EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/fund-results-2/