Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions – Miska Kuusela

Aspo Plc

Managers’ transactions

March 28, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

Aspo Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Miska Kuusela

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kuusela, Miska

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 57014/5/4

Transaction date: 2024-03-26

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 600 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 600 Volume weighted average price: EUR

Aspo Plc

Erkka Repo

CFO

For further information, please contact:

Erkka Repo, CFO, tel. 040 582 7971, erkka.repo@aspo.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 13 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 700 professionals.