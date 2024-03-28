Resolutions adopted by shareholders without convening a General Meeting

The Management Board of AS Tallinna Vesi (hereinafter the Company) submitted to the shareholders the proposal for the resolutions set out below to be adopted by shareholders without convening an Extraordinary General Meeting. The notice about the adoption of resolutions without convening an Extraordinary General Meeting was published in the stock exchange information system and on the Company’s website: 2024: Adoption of resolutions of shareholders of AS Tallinna Vesi without convening an Extraordinary General Meeting - Tallinnavesi and in the daily newspaper Eesti Päevaleht on 07/03/2024.



Votes were submitted by a total of 4 shareholders of the Company, whose votes represented 15,084,734 votes of the 20 million votes represented by shares of the Company, i.e. 78.42% of all votes represented by shares, and who submitted their votes in time, i.e. by 9:00 Estonian time, 28/03/2024. If a shareholder did not give notice of whether the shareholder was in favour of or opposed to a resolution, by the due date specified above, it shall be deemed that the shareholder voted against the resolution (§ 2991 (2) of the Commercial Code), and such votes shall be recorded as votes given against a resolution in the Record of Voting.

On 28/03/2024 the shareholders of the Company adopted the following resolutions:

Resolution no 1.1. To extend the term of office of Mart Mägi as a member of the Supervisory Council from 01/04/2024 for the next statutory term of office.

The resolution was adopted by a majority vote of 78.42%

Resolution no 2.1. To extend the term of office of Robert Kitt as a member of the Supervisory Council from 01/04/2024 for the next statutory term of office.

The resolution was adopted by a majority vote of 78.42%

The Record of Voting of the resolutions of shareholders will be made available on 04/04/2024 at the latest on the Company’s website https://tallinnavesi.ee/en/investor/adoption-of-resolutions-by-shareholders/.

