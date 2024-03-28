Piedmont Office Realty Trust Earns ENERGY STAR® Partner Of The Year Sustained Excellence

Atlanta, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. ("Piedmont") (NYSE:PDM), an owner of Class A office properties located primarily in the Sun Belt, announced today that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy has recognized the company with its highest level of recognition - 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence. The sustained excellence distinction is awarded to organizations who have earned Partner of the Year for several consecutive years and have gone beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition.

“We are honored to receive ENERGY STAR’s highest level of recognition with the Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence award,” said Brent Smith, Piedmont’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Across the Piedmont portfolio, we remain steadfast in our commitment to our employees, tenants, stockholders, and local communities to be a market leader in commercial building operations. ENERGY STAR’s Sustained Excellence award affirms our longstanding efforts to reduce energy consumption across our portfolio. We encourage all our stakeholders to view our sustainability program and the quantifiable results achieved outlined in our annual Environmental, Social and Governance report located on our website.”



The ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations annually that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Moody’s (Baa3). Piedmont is a 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.