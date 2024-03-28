Enthusiast Gaming Partners with Playwire to Amplify Monetization Opportunities Across its Communities

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming'' or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), the leading gaming and media company in North America, today announced a multi-year partnership with leading advertising technology provider Playwire. Enthusiast Gaming will leverage RAMP®, Playwire’s complete Revenue Amplification Management Platform, to power Enthusiast Gaming’s network of gaming websites, channels and apps.



The partnership with Playwire is foundational to Enthusiast Gaming’s previously announced streamlined strategy and cost reduction program, which focuses the Company’s energy and resources on its core of highly engaged fan communities. Playwire brings nearly two decades of experience helping enterprise organizations manage multiple sites and a strong legacy in gaming. This will allow Enthusiast Gaming to optimize its programmatic performance and drive incremental revenue opportunities. Enthusiast Gaming will continue to grow and control its sizable direct sales function that includes tent pole programming such as NFL Tuesday Night Gaming and Luminosity’s series of Let's Make Moves events, while benefiting from Playwire’s advanced technology and infrastructure, exclusive first-party data licensing solution, and expanded reach into international markets in Europe, Australia and Asia.

“Forging this partnership with Playwire provides Enthusiast Gaming with a world class adtech platform so that we can focus on our core -- building communities, and creating and curating content and experiences that engage gamers and esports fans,” said Board Chair and Interim CEO Adrian Montgomery. “The strategic initiative to outsource our adtech is a key element of our simplified and streamlined strategy. As a result of this partnership, along with other efficiency initiatives, we are well-positioned to deliver meaningful improvement in financial performance while continuing to serve our audience and brands.”

“As trailblazers in the gaming industry, Playwire is excited to partner with Enthusiast Gaming. Our collaboration signifies a dedication to amplifying Enthusiast Gaming's impact and reach," stated Jayson Dubin, CEO and Founder of Playwire. “At Playwire, we're committed to helping organizations with multiple websites monetize efficiently and effectively. With our cutting-edge technology and expert team, we've been doing just that for nearly two decades. These tools will empower Enthusiast Gaming to expand its platform without exhausting internal resources.”

About Playwire

Playwire is dedicated to helping digital publishing enterprises accelerate their business by amplifying ad revenue and operating more efficiently. The company’s portfolio includes the management of thousands of publisher properties, serving 70 billion impressions and more than 3 billion page views each month. With ad monetization operations in over a dozen countries, Playwire’s exclusive publisher ad network and partner relationships help brands connect and engage with their desired audiences safely and authentically. For more information, please visit playwire.com and check Playwire out on LinkedIn .

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming: Tara Fournier, Chief Communications Officer

Investors: FNK IR, Matt Chesler, CFA, investor@enthusiastgaming.com

Media: press@enthusiastgaming.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Enthusiast Gaming anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives and cost reduction program, the anticipated cost savings and yield improvements to be derived from the partnership, and the availability of incremental revenue opportunities resulting from the partnership.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning interest and foreign exchange rates; capital efficiencies, cost saving and synergies; growth and growth rates; the success in the esports and media industry; and the Company’s growth plan. While Enthusiast Gaming considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; the timing and filing of the final base shelf prospectus and corresponding Registration Statement; the potential offering of any Securities by the Company; uncertainty with respect to the completion of any future offering; the ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals for any contemplated offerings; the ability of the Company to negotiate and complete future funding transactions; adverse industry events; and future legislative, tax and regulatory developments. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. For more information on the risk, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of Enthusiast Gaming which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. Enthusiast Gaming disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.