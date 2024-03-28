WORKSPORT ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF SOLAR PANELS REQUIRED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION OF HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SOLIS SOLAR TONNEAU COVER

West Seneca, New York, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP), an innovative automotive accessory manufacturer dedicated to developing clean energy solutions, is thrilled to announce the arrival of a large quantity of custom solar panels, which are required to begin production of the highly anticipated SOLIS Solar Tonneau Cover at the Company's New York State manufacturing facility. This milestone marks a significant step forward, allowing the Company to begin initial production of the SOLIS Solar Tonneau Cover. Updates relating to when official production will begin, SKU-specific availability, more detailed specifications, timing relating to pre-order fulfillment, and new media assets (videos and photos) are to follow.



The SOLIS Solar Cover, a groundbreaking product designed to revolutionize the pickup truck market, integrates cutting-edge solar technology into a durable and functional truck bed cover. With the arrival of these solar panels, Worksport believes it is on track to bring the SOLIS Solar Cover to market this summer, aligning with the Company's mission to merge automotive accessories with renewable energy. The solar panels received are produced with the highest quality and latest technology in photovoltaics and flexible solar wafer cells. Designing and configuring the panels took considerable engineering efforts and time, requiring custom sizing, configurations, and technical specifications to meet Worksport’s stringent standards. These solar panels are anticipated to produce extremely high power, with an output of 170-180 watts per square meter. The solar panels are durable and highly flexible to suit their application within a folding, rigid tonneau cover for light trucks.

In addition to the SOLIS Solar Cover, Worksport is also gearing up to introduce the COR Battery System, an advanced energy storage solution that complements the solar cover. Together, the SOLIS Solar Cover and the COR Battery System represent a significant leap forward in Worksport's vision of providing consumers with eco-friendly and technologically advanced products.

"We are incredibly excited about the progress of the SOLIS Solar Cover and the upcoming launch of the COR Battery System," said Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport. "The arrival of the solar panels at our New York State facility is not just a milestone for us, but a testament to our team's dedication and hard work. We are eager to bring these innovative products to the market and make a positive impact on the environment and the automotive industry."

Worksport is committed to excellence and innovation in developing products that enhance the functionality and performance of pickup trucks while promoting sustainable energy solutions. The Company's dedication to quality, innovation, and sustainability has positioned it to grow further in the automotive tech and renewable energy space.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with RAM, Chevrolet, and GMC models from General Motors, as well as Ford, Jeep, Nissan, and Toyota pickup trucks. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), NP (Non-Parasitic), and hydrogen-based technology. Terravis Energy’s website is terravisenergy.com. For more information, please visit investors.worksport.com.

The Company does not endorse, ensure the accuracy of, or accept any responsibility for any content on these third-party websites other than content published by the Company.

Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company also uses social media to announce Company news and other information.

The Company does not selectively disclose material non-public information on social media. If there is any significant financial information, the Company will release it broadly to the public through a press release or SEC filing prior to publishing it on social media.

Forward-Looking Statements

