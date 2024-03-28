Gorilla Technology Group to Present at the AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference presented by Water Tower Research on April 10 & 11

LONDON, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (“Gorilla”) (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, and IoT technology, today announced that Dr. Rajesh Natarajan, Chief Innovation Officer of Gorilla Technology Group, will present live at the AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference presented by Water Tower Research and hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 10, 2024.



DATE: April 10

TIME: 3:45PM EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3PigAdM

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 10

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real time. If you would like to attend in-person, please email conferences@watertowerresearch.com for an attendee pass. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

March 2024 — Gorilla Technology Group and Lanner Electronics Inc. Forged a Strategic Partnership to Develop AI-Enabled Cybersecurity Products in MENA Region

February 2024 — Gorilla Technology Landed a Groundbreaking Deal with a Major Hospital Network in Thailand

February 2024 — Gorilla Technology Expanded Middle East and Northern Africa Operations as Part of Global Expansion Strategy

January 2024 — Gorilla Technology Group's AI Solution Assisted London's Metropolitan Police to Secure Successful Convictions in Complex Homicide Investigation

December 2023 — Gorilla Technology Group Began Collaborating with Red Hat to Bring State-of-the-Art Cloud Infrastructure to Smart Government Security Convergence Solutions

September 2023 — Gorilla Technology Commenced Smart Government Project in Egypt, Marking A New Era in AI Innovation

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

"Empowering Your Tomorrow"

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla offers a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education.

The Company’s vision is to empower a connected tomorrow through innovative and transformative technologies. Gorilla envisions a world where seamless connectivity transcends boundaries, enriching lives, industries, and societies.

For more information go to www.gorilla-technology.com

