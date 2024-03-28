Progress Releases Corporate Social Responsibility Report for 2023

Fifth annual report underscores company’s unwavering commitment to inclusion and diversity, charitable giving and sustainability



BURLINGTON, Mass., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, announced the release of its fifth annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report today. This year’s report touches on initiatives to promote an inclusive work environment, professional growth, charitable giving and sustainable practices to reduce the company’s carbon footprint. Click here to view the full details of the report.



“I’m proud to see us continually attaining new heights as a socially responsible organization. Over the course of five years, we’ve formed seven employee resource groups, coordinated various charitable giving efforts, fostered inclusive programming geared toward mutual respect and allyship, and implemented sustainable practices across offices. What’s more, each member of our executive leadership team is actively engaged with our CSR program, either acting as executive sponsors or serving on our CSR and Inclusion and Diversity committees,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “Today we’re happy that our work touches the lives of thousands and the results captured in the 2023 CSR report show not only our progress, but also the good that can be done when people think and act with empathy.”

Highlights from the 2023 CSR report include:

Our People

Inclusion and Belonging: Progress’ seven employee resource groups (ERGs) and its Inclusion and Diversity (I&D) Committee hosted 40+ activities to support an inclusive and psychologically safe working environment.

Wellbeing: Knowing that physical, mental and financial health are key to performing well at work, Progress offered a range of activities and programs to support employees’ personal wellness, including sessions on mindfulness and stress management, personal finance and access to well-being resources.

Professional Development: Committed to the growth of its people, Progress expanded its professional development offerings with enhanced programs and resources, including a new educational webinar series for employees, an updated catalog in its internal Learning Hub, an inclusive leadership program and new resources added to its Team Enablement Portal.



Our Global Community

Charitable Donation: To enhance its philanthropic impact and aid employees in their pursuit to serve the global community through reputable organizations, Progress invested in an enterprise-wide charitable giving solution. As a result, the company more than doubled the number of organizations it supported from last year, donating to over 330 certified charitable organizations worldwide.

STEM Education: As a firm believer in the power of education, the company continued its global Women in STEM Scholarship series and granted college scholarships to five women in 2023. Since its establishment in 2019, Progress has awarded scholarships to 14 deserving women across the US, India and Bulgaria.

Aid and Allyship: A workforce of empathetic people, employees worldwide came together throughout the year to support humanitarian and social causes, including rescue and recovery endeavors in Turkey, Syria and Maui; LGBTQ+ rights; and racial justice and equity. ERGs raised close to $20k in giving efforts and hosted multiple item drives for shelters, veterans and children in need.



Our Planet

Office Emissions and Energy Usage: Continually working to minimize its impact on the environment, Progress reduced its Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon footprint by 16%, energy use by 29% and its year-over-year office CO 2 footprint by 3%.

footprint by 3%. Sustainability: By encouraging the use of water dispensers in its Burlington, MA and Sofia, Bulgaria offices, Progress saved approximately 115,070 plastic water bottles and avoided an estimated 9,527 kgCO 2 e. In addition, the Burlington, MA office composted 6,082 pounds of discarded food and organic material, an equivalent of 4,111 net pounds of CO 2 saved.

Progress operates with a people-centric mindset and strives to conduct business in ways that positively impacts its people, customers, communities and the planet. Establishing a corporate culture of inclusion and belonging, encouraging philanthropic action and promoting sustainable thinking are just a few of the ways the company achieves that. Moreover, its employees are the catapult for goodness driving its CSR Program, Progress for Tomorrow. They voluntarily form employee resource groups, propose green programming and organize fundraisers to help those in need. All this work is why reputable organizations, including The Boston Globe, Boston Business Journal and The Green Organisation, have consistently recognized Progress as a top employer and a philanthropic leader.

For more information about Progress’ corporate social responsibility initiatives and to access the company's 2023 CSR Report, visit https://www.progress.com/social-responsibility. To view career opportunities, go to https://www.progress.com/company/careers.

