Avalon GloboCare Extends Exclusivity Agreement to Distribute KetoAir Breathalyzer Device and AI-Enabled Software in North America, South America, United Kingdom and European Union

FREEHOLD, N.J., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a developer of innovative cell-based technology, cellular therapy and precision diagnostics, is pleased to announce the extension of its exclusive distribution agreement with Qi Diagnostics Limited (“Qi Diagnostics”) to distribute the KetoAir™, a breathalyzer device and related accessories, including current and future models, in key regions including North America, South America, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.



KetoAir™ is a pioneering breathalyzer device equipped with AI-enabled software, designed for ketogenic health management (United States FDA registration number: 3026284320). Through the integration of nanosensor-based technology and advanced AI algorithms, the KetoAir™ breathalyzer not only measures the keto status but also logs diet records directly into the KetoAir app, available in the Apple App store and Google Play store.

Moreover, the AI nutritionist within the app offers personalized nutritional and exercise recommendations tailored to each user's health goals. It marks the first of its kind in the market, offering users a comprehensive solution to monitor and optimize their ketosis state and body fat burning rate. The device provides accurate and instant results with a single blow, enabling users to track how different foods and activities impact their ketone level.

“We are excited to extend our exclusive distribution agreement for KetoAir™ with Qi Diagnostics,” stated David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon GloboCare. “KetoAir™ is the first breathalyzer on the market that uses an AI nutritionist bundled with a nanosensor-based breathalyzer for ketogenic health management. Our primary focus will be on targeting the diabetes reversal and obesity management markets. Given the effectiveness of the ketogenic diet as a treatment option for both diabetes and weight management, we believe there is tremendous potential in addressing these critical health concerns. With the soft launch planned for 2024 and a full-scale launch in 2025, we are excited to bring KetoAir™ to individuals seeking to enhance their health and wellness journey."

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative, transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients’ growth and development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/NK), exosome technology (ACTEX™), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.

For the latest updates on Avalon GloboCare’s developments, please follow our twitter at @avalongc_avco

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact, including statements regarding the ability to enter into a definitive agreement, as well as the commercialization and distribution of KetoAir. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact Information:

Avalon GloboCare Corp.

4400 Route 9, Suite 3100

Freehold, NJ 07728

PR@Avalon-GloboCare.com

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020 Ext. 304

albt@crescendo-ir.com