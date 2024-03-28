Silynxcom Delivered an Order for Special Forces Military Unit in Asia Pacific, Expanding Global Footprint

Netanya, Israel, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) (“Silynxcom” or the “Company”), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, today announced it has delivered an order to a special forces unit in the Asia-Pacific region. This showcases the increasing global demand for the Company’s high-quality, ruggedized communication solutions.

This new order signifies Silynxcom's strategic expansion into new markets, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted provider of tactical communication systems that meets the rigorous demands of military and defense operations worldwide. The Company believes that the decision of this special forces unit to choose Silynxcom for its communication needs highlights the universal appeal and reliability of Silynxcom's products.

“Silynxcom’s entry into the Asia-Pacific market coincides with its continuous efforts to innovate within the field of tactical communication”, said Nir Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Silynxcom. “Our products, known for their durability, advanced technology and the ability to provide critical in-ear sound protection are being chosen by defense organizations seeking to equip their personnel with the best communication tools available. Receiving an order from this sophisticated customer, a military special forces unit, is a testament to the trust and the confidence in our products, and the Company’s ability to meet the unique needs of our defense customers."

Silynxcom's unique in-ear sound protection headset system incorporates a proprietary in-ear microphone that allows “talking from the ear” technology combined with enhanced environmental hearing and sound compression technology that protects the user from loud noises, thereby protecting the user’s hearing.

About Silynxcom Ltd.

For over a decade, the Company been developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company’s in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations and weapons training courses. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers. The Company’s In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company’s products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers “in the field.” The Company’s headset devices are compatible and easily integrate with various communication equipment devices currently being used by tens of thousands of military and law enforcement personnel in leading military and law enforcement units around the world. The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units around the world. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. For example, the Company uses forward-looking statements when it discusses its belief that this new order signifies its strategic expansion into new markets, based on its innovation within the field of tactical communication, and that this order is a sign of the trust and confidence customers place in the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on Silynxcom’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the Company’s public offering filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on January 11, 2024. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date of this press release and Silynxcom undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Silynxcom Ltd.