Changes to the Supervisory Board of Inbank

At the Annual General Meeting of AS Inbank held earlier today, shareholders resolved to extend the mandates of Supervisory Board members Jan Andresoo, Raino Paron, Roberto De Silvestri, and Triinu Bucheton for an additional three years, starting from 31 March 2024.

The shareholders also resolved to recall Rain Rannu and Taavi Kotka from the Supervisory Board, and their mandates will end on 30 March 2024 and 31 March 2024 respectively.

With that, the Supervisory Board of Inbank now comprises five members: Jan Andresoo, Raino Paron, Roberto De Silvestri, Triinu Bucheton, and Erkki Raasuke.

