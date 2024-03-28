Tunnl Audience Intelligence Platform Launches Self-Serve TV Rating Feature for Linear TV Advertisers

ARLINGTON, Va., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tunnl, a leading provider of AI-powered audience intelligence, introduces a new audience-based TV Ratings feature, enabling brands, agencies, and associations to target the specific broadcast and cable networks, programs, and dayparts their target audiences are watching. The Tunnl platform’s TV Ratings feature offers comprehensive on-demand linear TV data that seamlessly integrates into buying software for precise, timely linear TV campaign planning, integration, and optimization.



“Brands, agencies, and associations are increasingly seeking local insights to refine their linear TV campaigns and drive meaningful results,” says Sara Fagen, Tunnl Co-founder, and CEO. “The Tunnl platform’s TV Ratings feature delivers the precision and flexibility needed to achieve linear optimization in local markets. Ratings are available for any audience within minutes, driving more agile decision-making that cable and broadcast advertisers need to stay competitive amid this trend toward localization.”

Overview of the Tunnl Platform’s TV Ratings Feature

The TV Ratings feature in Tunnl’s audience intelligence platform empowers advertisers and agencies with local linear TV ratings, on-demand, for the audiences relevant to their campaigns. Audience-based ratings for every program on broadcast and cable are instantly available and updated regularly in Tunnl’s TV Ratings feature. Built to give advertisers autonomy and flexibility throughout their campaign planning and buying, it allows advertisers to generate ratings data for any audience in any market. On-demand rate card matching enables advertisers to utilize audience ratings directly in media buying software, including Strata and MediaOcean.

Feature Capabilities & Highlights

On-Demand Linear TV Ratings - In minutes, access linear TV ratings for their target audiences.





- In minutes, access linear TV ratings for their target audiences. Precise Audiences, Ratings, and Impressions - Reach your precise target audience using the most comprehensive data library in the market. Deliver high-quality impressions to the audiences you care about most.





- Reach your precise target audience using the most comprehensive data library in the market. Deliver high-quality impressions to the audiences you care about most. Available in All Local Media Markets - Generate TV ratings by media market, media market by state, or congressional district.





Generate TV ratings by media market, media market by state, or congressional district. In-Platform Rate Card Matching - Seamlessly leverage local audience ratings for programs and dayparts directly in media buying software.



“TV Ratings are the media planning cornerstone in the Tunnl platform’s end-to-end suite of linear TV solutions,” says Corey Mull, Tunnl’s Chief Technology Officer. “TV Ratings enables advertisers to pull local linear insights from the most comprehensive data library in the industry whenever they want, for any audience that is relevant to their campaigns. Without even leaving the Tunnl platform, advertisers can leverage local ratings in their media buys through self-service rate card matching. These are momentous advancements in convenience, efficiency, and precision that linear TV advertisers have waited a long time to achieve.”

The Tunnl platform’s TV Ratings feature is available now in Tunnl Premium, the singular solution for linear TV advertisers looking to drive their best connections yet.

To learn more about the Tunnl platform’s TV Ratings feature, visit: https://www.tunnldata.com/products/local-tv-ratings

About Tunnl:

Tunnl is the leading provider of AI-powered, issue- and cause-based audience intelligence for brands, agencies, and associations looking to build meaningful connections with their audiences.



Only the Tunnl platform delivers actionable audience intelligence to advertisers and agencies. By streamlining optimization, measurement, and incremental reach, our platform provides a pathway for brands and organizations to reach and impact the audiences that are most important to them.



Built on over two decades of data and machine learning on America’s attitudes and behaviors, Tunnl is best equipped to help you build better connections.