SCYNEXIS Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

SCY-247’s IND-enabling activities continue to advance with initiation of Phase I anticipated in the second half of 2024

Data analysis for the FURI study is ongoing; top line data from the CARES study has been received and is positive and consistent with previously disclosed results from interim analyses

The clinical study reports for FURI, CARES and NATURE in refractory invasive fungal infections are on target for delivery to GSK in the first half of 2024 which would trigger a $10 million development milestone payment to SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS ended 2023 with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $98.0 million and projects a cash runway of more than two years



JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

“SCYNEXIS had a year of significant progress in 2023, laying the foundation for future success by monetizing our first antifungal, BREXAFEMME®, and progressing the development of SCY-247, our next generation compound,” said David Angulo, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “SCY-247 continues to demonstrate highly encouraging preclinical results, with potent activity against a broad range of fungal pathogens, including mucormycosis. We look forward to continuing IND-enabling activities, culminating in the initiation of the first Phase I clinical study later this year. We are working diligently toward the resumption of the MARIO Phase III study of ibrexafungerp in invasive candidiasis and, with our strong cash balance, we are well-positioned to continue advancing SCY-247 as the next potential weapon in the fight against deadly fungal infections.”

SCY-247 Preclinical Development Program

Phase I enabling development activities for SCY-247, the next generation fungerp from SCYNEXIS’ proprietary antifungal platform, continue to progress. A portion of these activities, including assessing the compound’s activity against Candida auris and Mucorales, are being supported by National Institute of Health (NIH) grants. Phase I initiation is anticipated in the second half of 2024.



Ibrexafungerp Clinical and Regulatory Updates

In March 2023, SCYNEXIS and GSK entered into an exclusive license agreement for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of ibrexafungerp (BREXAFEMME). The agreement was amended in December of 2023 in connection with the delay in the commercialization of BREXAFEMME and further clinical development of ibrexafungerp associated with the potential cross contamination of ibrexafungerp drug substance with a non-antibacterial beta lactam compound. The deal has a total potential value of $448 million plus royalties (revised from $593 million plus royalties), including development milestone payments of up to $72.35 million, regulatory approval milestone payments of up to $49 million, commercial milestone payments of up to $57.5 million based on the first commercial sale in invasive candidiasis, and sales milestone payments of up to $179.5 million. SCYNEXIS is eligible to receive royalty payments based on cumulative global annual sales of Ibrexafungerp in the mid-single digit to mid-teen range. To date, SCYNEXIS has received an upfront payment of $90 million and a development milestone of $25 million.

Final study reports from the completed FURI, CARES, SCYNERGIA, NATURE, and VANQUISH studies are anticipated to be delivered to GSK in the first half of 2024, which would trigger a $10 million development milestone payment to SCYNEXIS. Top line data from the CARES study is positive and consistent with previously disclosed results from interim analyses. It is anticipated that the CARES data will be presented at a future scientific meeting.



Scientific Presentations

Physician awareness and enthusiasm towards the fungerp class addressing critical antimicrobial resistant threats continues to build at medical conferences.

Presented preclinical efficacy data on SCY-247 for the treatment of mucormycosis at the 11th Advances Against Aspergillosis and Mucormycosis (AAAM) Conference held in Milan, Italy January 25 – 27, 2024. The poster featured results from a study in a highly lethal mouse model of mucormycosis that demonstrated statistically significant improvement in overall survival and reduced fungal burden following treatment with SCY-247 alone and in combination with standard of care liposomal amphotericin B (LAMB) compared to placebo.

Presented preclinical data on SCY-247 at the 11th Congress on Trends in Medical Mycology (TIMM) held in Athens, Greece October 20-23, 2023. The oral presentation featured a preclinical study that demonstrated potent and broad-spectrum activity of SCY-247 against a range of fungal pathogens, including multi-drug resistant strains, in in vitro and in vivo models.



Full Year 2023 Financial Results

License agreement revenue was $139 million for the full year 2023, compared to $103 thousand for the full year 2022. License agreement revenue primarily consists of the $130.1 million recognized upon the transfer of the license associated with the GSK License Agreement in May 2023. BREXAFEMME generated net product revenue of $1.0 million for the full year 2023, compared to $5.0 million for the full year 2022.

Cost of product revenue was $15.6 million for the full year 2023 compared to $0.6 million for the full year 2022. The increase was primarily due to the $14.6 million impairment loss on the recoverability of raw material inventory given the potential cross-contamination of ibrexafungerp.

Research and development expense for the full year 2023 increased to $30.9 million from $27.3 million versus the comparable prior year. The increase of $3.7 million, or 14%, was primarily driven by increased clinical costs for the MARIO study and the costs associated with the closing activities for the FURI, CARES, and SCYNERGIA studies.

SG&A expense for the full year 2023 decreased to $20.9 million from $63.0 million versus the comparable prior year. The decrease of $42.0 million, or 67%, was primarily driven primarily by reductions in BREXAFEMME commercialization expenses.

Total other expense was $5.5 million for the full year 2023, versus income of $18.2 million for the comparable prior year. During the full years 2023 and 2022, SCYNEXIS recognized a non-cash loss of $3.2 million and a non-cash gain of $22.3 million, respectively, on the fair value adjustment of the warrant liabilities and non-cash loss of $0.2 million and a $1.3 million non-cash gain, respectively, on the fair value adjustment of derivative liabilities.

Net income for the full year 2023, was $67.0 million, or $1.40 basic income per share, compared to a net loss of $62.8 million, or $1.47 basic loss per share for the comparable prior year.

Cash Balance

Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $98.0 million on December 31, 2023, compared to $73.5 million on December 31, 2022. Based upon the company’s current operating plan, SCYNEXIS believes that its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments provide a cash runway beyond two years.

About Triterpenoid Antifungals

Triterpenoid antifungals (also known as “fungerps”) are a novel class of structurally distinct glucan synthase inhibitors that combine the well-established activity of glucan synthase inhibitors with the potential flexibility of having oral and intravenous (IV) formulations. They have demonstrated broad-spectrum antifungal activity against multidrug-resistant pathogens, including azole- and echinocandin-resistant strains. Ibrexafungerp is the first representative of this novel class of antifungal agents. Ibrexafungerp, formerly known as SCY-078, is currently approved in the U.S. for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis and is in late-stage of development for invasive candidiasis and other indications. SCY-247 is a next generation fungerp in pre-clinical development for the treatment of life-threatening and often multi-drug resistant fungal diseases including Candida auris infections.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS is developing the company’s proprietary antifungal platform “fungerps.” Ibrexafungerp, the first representative of this novel class, has been licensed to GSK. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) in June 2021, for its first indication in vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), followed by a second indication in November 2022, for reduction in the incidence of recurrent VVC. Late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. Additional antifungal assets from this novel class are currently in pre-clinical and discovery phase, including the compound SCY-247. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

SCYNEXIS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenue: Product revenue, net $ 1,044 $ 4,988 License agreement revenue 139,097 103 Total revenue 140,141 5,091 Operating expenses: Cost of product revenue 15,624 628 Research and development 30,928 27,259 Selling, general and administrative 20,920 62,961 Total operating expenses 67,472 90,848 Income (loss) from operations 72,669 (85,757 ) Other expense (income): Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 2,994 1,589 Interest income (3,954 ) (1,415 ) Interest expense 3,130 5,198 Other income — (3 ) Warrant liabilities fair value adjustment 3,166 (22,301 ) Derivative liability fair value adjustment 154 (1,316 ) Total other expense (income) 5,490 (18,248 ) Income (loss) before taxes 67,179 (67,509 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (138 ) 4,700 Net income (loss) $ 67,041 $ (62,809 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders – basic Net income (loss) per share – basic $ 1.40 $ (1.47 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders – diluted Net income (loss) per share – diluted $ 1.39 $ (1.47 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted Basic 47,852,833 42,613,510 Diluted 48,390,582 42,613,510







