Discovery Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

TORONTO, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 ("Q4 2023" and "2023", respectively). The Company also provided a summary of key events since the beginning of Q4 2023, including the release on February 20, 2024, of the feasibility study results (the "Feasibility Study" or "Study") for Discovery's 100%-owned Cordero silver project ("Cordero" or the "Project") in Chihuahua State, Mexico. Cordero is a world leading silver development project that will generate attractive economic returns and contribute substantial socio-economic benefits to Mexico. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.



Tony Makuch, CEO, commented: “Over the last year, our teams in Mexico and Canada have done an outstanding job advancing Cordero. Following the release of the Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) in January 2023, we progressed into full feasibility advancing engineering and design work which further de-risked the Project, drilling over 30,000 metres with the results clearly demonstrating the potential to grow resources and reserves, and completing impact assessment and social baseline studies leading to the submission of our Environmental Impact Statement (“Manifesto de Impacto Ambiental” or “MIA”) in August.

“The excellent work of our people culminated in the release of our Feasibility Study results a few weeks ago. The Feasibility Study is a major milestone, which positions Cordero as the world’s largest undeveloped silver project both in terms of reserves and expected annual production. Cordero will be a long-life project with low unit costs that generates substantial cash flows and attractive economic returns. Beyond that, Cordero is an important project for several reasons. First, with expected annual production averaging 37 million silver-equivalent (“AgEq”)1 ounces in the first 12 years, it can play a key role in closing market deficits and supplying silver for high-growth sectors such as electric vehicles and solar energy. Second, the Project will deliver valuable benefits to Mexico by creating high-quality, high-paying jobs, investing in infrastructure as well as goods and services and generating tax revenue. Finally, Cordero is important for our industry because it can provide an example of how a large-scale mining project that is profitable, contributes to greater prosperity and meets the highest environmental standards, can be part of the solution when it comes to addressing ESG issues and achieving sustainability objectives in a world that increasingly needs metals and minerals.

“Looking ahead, we are executing an extensive work program in 2024 aimed at further advancing and de-risking Cordero as we work to complete permitting and arrange financing for the Project. Our company remains well funded to complete our work plan, with a current cash balance of approximately $52 million.

1. Please see the Technical Disclosure section of this news release for additional information related to AgEq production.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM Q4 2023 & SUBSEQUENT EVENTS:

Results from the Feasibility Study metallurgical test program were reported in October 2023 and demonstrated improved metallurgical performance including a higher proportion of silver recovered to the precious metals concentrate, significantly lower reagent consumption and improved oxide-sulphide blending.

Highlights of the 2024 work program were released in January 2024 and included plans to complete Front-End Engineering Design (“FEED”) work; additional permitting, including a target to submit the Change of Land Use (“Cambio de Uso de Suelo” or “CUS”) during the third quarter; additional engineering work related to the planned upgrade of the local water treatment plant; steps to further de-risk the Project such as the acquisition or leasing of additional surface rights and permitting related to land, power supply and water; as well as additional exploration work, including 2,500 metres of planned drilling in key target areas.

The Feasibility Study results were released on February 20, 2024 with the results clearly positioning Cordero as a world-leading silver development project with large-scale, long-life production, unit costs that will place Cordero in the lowest half of the global cost curve, high capital efficiency and attractive economics.

SUMMARY OF CORDERO FEASIBILITY STUDY RESULTS:

Large-scale, long-life production: 19-year mine life with average annual production of 37 million ounces (“Moz”) AgEq in concentrate in Year 1 to Year 12 and 33 Moz AgEq in concentrate over the life of mine (“LOM”).

19-year mine life with average annual production of 37 million ounces (“Moz”) AgEq in concentrate in Year 1 to Year 12 and 33 Moz AgEq in concentrate over the life of mine (“LOM”). Highly profitable: Low unit costs with all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) 2 per AgEq ounce of under US$12.50 in Year 1 to Year 8 and under US$13.50 over the LOM, placing Cordero in the bottom half of the cost curve.

Low unit costs with all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) per AgEq ounce of under US$12.50 in Year 1 to Year 8 and under US$13.50 over the LOM, placing Cordero in the bottom half of the cost curve. Tier 1 Reserve base: Reserves of Ag - 302 Moz, Au - 840 koz, Pb – 3.0 Blb and Zn – 5.2 Blb, positioning Cordero as the largest undeveloped silver deposit globally.

Reserves of Ag - 302 Moz, Au - 840 koz, Pb – 3.0 Blb and Zn – 5.2 Blb, positioning Cordero as the largest undeveloped silver deposit globally. Clear upside potential : 240 million tonnes of Measured & Indicated Resource sit outside the Feasibility Study pit highlighting the potential to materially extend the mine life at modestly higher silver prices.

: 240 million tonnes of Measured & Indicated Resource sit outside the Feasibility Study pit highlighting the potential to materially extend the mine life at modestly higher silver prices. Low capital intensity: Initial development capital expenditures of US$606 million resulting in an attractive after-tax NPV-to-capex ratio of 2.0.

Initial development capital expenditures of US$606 million resulting in an attractive after-tax NPV-to-capex ratio of 2.0. Attractive economics : Base case after-tax NPV5% of US$1.2 billion growing to US$2.2 billion in Year 4 when the Project reaches final completion to 51,000 tonnes per day.

: Base case after-tax NPV5% of US$1.2 billion growing to US$2.2 billion in Year 4 when the Project reaches final completion to 51,000 tonnes per day. Substantial socio-economic contribution: A total investment of US$1.4 billion (including a US$606 million initial investment), 2,500 jobs created during construction, peak employment of 1,000 direct jobs during operation, an estimated US$4 billion of goods and services purchased and expected tax payments of approximately US$1.4 billion within Mexico.

A total investment of US$1.4 billion (including a US$606 million initial investment), 2,500 jobs created during construction, peak employment of 1,000 direct jobs during operation, an estimated US$4 billion of goods and services purchased and expected tax payments of approximately US$1.4 billion within Mexico. Industry-leading environmental standards: Third-party reviews of proposed environmental practices were completed to ensure that Cordero will adhere to both Mexican regulatory standards and Equator Principles 4. Cordero received PROFEPA’s Quality Environmental Certification recognizing full compliance with Mexican environmental regulations. The Feasibility Study also incorporates investment in infrastructure and technology to recycle wastewater from local communities with treated water to be the primary source of water for the Project. Example of Non-GAAP measure. Please see the Technical Disclosure and Non-GAAP Measures sections of this news release.

Third-party reviews of proposed environmental practices were completed to ensure that Cordero will adhere to both Mexican regulatory standards and Equator Principles 4. Cordero received PROFEPA’s Quality Environmental Certification recognizing full compliance with Mexican environmental regulations. The Feasibility Study also incorporates investment in infrastructure and technology to recycle wastewater from local communities with treated water to be the primary source of water for the Project.

FEASIBILITY STUDY METALLURGICAL TEST PROGRAM:

On October 26, 2023, positive results were released from the Feasibility Study metallurgical test program. Highlights of the results include:

An increase of up to 7% in the proportion of silver recovered in the precious metals concentrate, which has higher payabilities than the zinc concentrate;

Significant reductions in reagent consumption while achieving improved metallurgical performance compared to the PFS;

Excellent metallurgical performance for oxide-sulphide blending of up to 15% oxides (the PFS assumed a cap of up to 10% oxides); and,

Confirmation of an optimal grind size of p80 passing 200 microns (unchanged from the PFS).

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:

The following selected financial data is summarized from the Company’s consolidated financial statements and related notes thereto (the “Financial Statements”) for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

The Company’s Financial Statements and MD&A are available at www.discoverysilver.com or on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca .

Q4 2023 Q4 2022 2023 2022 Net Loss $ (5,665,597 ) $ (10,411,846 ) $ (15,752,515 ) $ (41,095,770 ) Basic and diluted per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.12 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (4,539,860 ) $ (10,206,433 ) $ (14,403,195 ) $ (40,657,751 ) Total weighted average shares outstanding 395,747,953 351,012,880 382,703,062 342,905,448





December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,944,459 $ 46,220,938 Total assets $ 146,065,998 $ 91,583,326 Total current liabilities $ 12,168,225 $ 1,964,868 Working capital(1) $ 49,691,371 $ 53,081,932 Total Shareholders’ equity $ 129,421,106 $ 89,158,070 (1) Non-GAAP measure defined as current assets less current liabilities from the Company’s consolidated financial statements.



Qualified Person

Gernot Wober, P.Geo, VP Exploration, Discovery Silver Corp. and Pierre Rocque, P.Eng., an independent consultant to the Company, both “Qualified Persons” as such term is defined in NI 43-101, are the Company's designated Qualified Persons for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Mr. Wober and Mr. Rocque have reviewed and validated that the information contained in this news release is accurate.

Technical Disclosure

The Feasibility Study project team was led by Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC (“Ausenco”), with support from AGP Mining Consultants Inc. (“AGP”), WSP USA Inc. (“WSP”) and RedDot3D Inc.

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

A full technical report has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and will be filed on SEDAR on March 28, 2024.

AgEq produced is metal recovered in concentrate. AgEq payable is metal payable from concentrate. AgEq produced and AgEq payable are calculated as Ag + (Au x 72.7) + (Pb x 45.5) + (Zn x 54.6); these factors are based on metal prices of Ag - $22/oz, Au - $1,600/oz, Pb - $1.00/lb and Zn - $1.20/lb.

AISC is calculated as: [Operating costs (mining, processing and G&A) + Royalties + Concentrate Transportation + Treatment & Refining Charges + Concentrate Penalties + Sustaining Capital (excluding $37M of capex for the initial purchase of mining fleet in Year 1)] / Payable AgEq ounces.

