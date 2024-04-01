Global Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market Forecasted to Reach USD 64.78 Billion by 2028

Dublin, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Overview

The Global Small Molecule Innovator Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market, crucial to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry's drug development and manufacturing landscape, has achieved a valuation of USD 43.67 Billion in 2022. It is projected to experience robust growth with a forecasted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.93%, reaching USD 64.78 Billion by 2028.





Key Market Drivers



This market expansion is driven by an increasing trend in outsourcing. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are embracing partnerships with specialized CDMOs for drug development processes and resource optimization. The partnerships are pivotal for gaining access to specialized expertise, cost-efficiency, and accelerated time-to-market for novel therapies.



Growth Segments and Regional Insights



Leading the growth within the market is the small molecule API segment, while clinical stage undertakings predominate and propel the market forward. Across regional landscapes, Asia Pacific emerged as a significant contributor to the market revenue share in 2022, with expectations for continued growth facilitated by technological advancements, favorable cost structures, and a skilled workforce.



Industry Trends



Trends such as personalized medicine and niche therapies are influencing market dynamics, requiring the tailoring of drug development and manufacturing. The integration of advanced technologies and increased automation in CDMO operations is enhancing efficiency across drug development processes, maintaining quality, and expediting market entry for small molecule drugs.



Market Dynamics and Key Players



The market operates amidst complexities such as intellectual property concerns and stringent quality control and assurance requirements. Key players such as Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Cambrex Corporation, among others, are fundamental to supporting the market growth and innovation in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry.



This unfolding market landscape reinforces the Small Molecule Innovator CDMO market as a pivotal component in the development and delivery of innovative and effective drug therapies to patients globally, embodying the evolution and responsive nature of the pharmaceutical sector.



Industry Impact



With the ongoing commitment from industry leaders and the concerted efforts to overcome challenges, the Global Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market continues to play a significant role in healthcare advancements, ultimately contributing to enhanced patient outcomes and a healthier future.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $43.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $64.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

