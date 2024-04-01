SEALSQ Selected by D-Link to Deliver Matter Compliant Node Attestation Certificates for Next Generation of Consumer IoT Gateways

Geneva, Switzerland, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that its PKI-as-a-Service solution “INeS” has been selected by D-Link, a global leader in networking solutions, to provide Node Attestation Certificates for D-Link’s MS30-N, MS30, and MS60-I Matter-compliant IoT Gateways.



“SEALSQ’s INeS platform enables D-Link MS30-N, MS30, and MS60 IoT gateways to offer features like faster connection to a Matter ecosystem for the devices they manufacture. Additionally, it provides higher flexibility for D-Link to manage certificates at design and manufacturing stages,” said Frank Buonnano, VP of Global Sales for SEALSQ. He added, “The combination of D-Link product technology and SEALSQ’s PKI services provides consumer and businesses with ready-to-use Matter-trusted products. D-Link’s networking and connectivity products are distributed to consumers, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises in 43 countries.”

The growing adoption of Matter standard for the smart home industry will greatly improve interoperability between devices and security-by-design in the smart home industry, creating a more efficient and safer experience for consumers. This is in full alignment with SEALSQ’s mission to contribute in building a safer connected world, as described on SEALSQ Device Attestation for Matter.

Matter participants may gain the following benefits by partnering with SEALSQ:

Reducing time-to-market in achieving Matter compliance.

Reducing costs of technology, maintenance, staffing and ongoing compliance.

Enjoying more flexible deployment options, including on-premises, hosted or batch issuance.

Simplifying management of device attestation certificates and product attestation intermediates through SEALSQ INeS CMS Platform for IoT.

Gaining efficiency using a scalable platform to sign and secure device updates.





Matter, an industry-led effort of the CSA, brings together the world’s leading manufacturers and service providers to achieve secure, reliable and seamless use of smart home devices. Matter enables IP-based networking and communication across smart home devices, mobile applications and smart home ecosystems. Matter devices offer consumers assurances of secure use through a consortium-led standard for authenticating device identity that only allows Matter-certified devices to connect to the network. Device attestation process allows existing Matter devices to locally confirm new ones when recognized by the local network, and quickly remove non-compliant devices when needed.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.

For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies; SEALSQ’s ability to generate revenue from emerging new semiconductors; SEALSQ’s ability to generate revenue from Matter certification and the new cyber trust mark standards; the successful introduction of the WISeSat picosatellite constellation; SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

