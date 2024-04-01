Soluna to Present at the AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference Presented by Water Tower Research on April 10

ALBANY, N.Y., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), a developer of green data centers for intensive computing applications including Bitcoin mining and AI, announced that John Belizaire, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference presented by Water Tower Research and hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 10, 2024.



DATE: April 10

TIME: 1:00 pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3PigAdM

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 10

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If you would like to attend in person, please email conferences@watertowerresearch.com for an attendee pass. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

