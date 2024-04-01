Applied Digital Issues $50 Million Unsecured Convertible Debenture to Advance HPC Data Center Project in Ellendale, North Dakota

DALLAS, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) ("Applied Digital" or the "Company"), a designer, builder, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure designed for High-Performance Computing (“HPC”) applications, announced that the Company recently entered into a private financing agreement with a single investor (the “Investor”), in which it issued a $50 million unsecured convertible debenture. The convertible debenture bears no interest, has an original issue discount of five percent and has a term of 54 weeks. The conversion price for the note is the lower (a) $6.00 and (b) 95% of the lowest daily volume weighted average price of the Company’s common stock during the five trading days immediately prior to the date of conversion, subject to a floor price of $3.00, except that the Investor may, at its option, elect to use the $6.00 fixed conversion price. The Investor is limited to converting no more than $9.0 million per month, and may only begin to convert after May 1, 2024, except that these limitations do not apply if there’s an event of default and the conversion price is set at $6.00. Subject to the Investor’s right to convert, the Company may prepay the note at any time that the Company’s common stock trades below $6.00 or the tenth trading day after the registration statement registering the resale of the note’s underlying shares becomes effective. The Investor has contractually agreed not to short the stock during the term of the note.



“We intend to use the net proceeds from the private financing, supplemented by the proceeds from our announced sale of the Garden City facility, to finance substantial advancements in our construction phase of the HPC data center in Ellendale, North Dakota. Concurrently, we continue negotiating our project-level financing to ensure timely project completion and fulfillment of our contractual obligations,” said Applied Digital CFO David Rench.

Northland Capital Markets acted as advisor and sole placement agent for the Company on the financing. Lowenstein Sandler LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company.

The securities described above (including any securities issuable pursuant to the conversion provisions of the convertible debenture) have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The Company has agreed to file a resale registration statement with the SEC for purposes of registering the resale of the shares of common stock issuable in connection with the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor may there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

