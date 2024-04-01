Garth Brooks Launches New In-Depth Interview Series ‘Artist to Artist’ on The BIG 615

SAN FRANCISCO, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, announced the launch of a new interview series hosted by Garth Brooks, Artist to Artist, on The BIG 615 powered by Tractor Supply Company. The series features intimate conversations between Brooks and fellow musicians to take fans beyond the music and bring them closer to the most influential country music artists. The series debuts with a multi-part interview with Lainey Wilson beginning April 2 during The Storme Warren Show.



During the interview, Brooks and Wilson dive into their own experiences as artists, entertainers and songwriters. The conversation takes an emotional turn when the two talk about family, the early supporters and their humble beginnings in country music.

The interview will be available beginning April 2 at 8 a.m. CT in hour-long segments on The BIG 615, repeating at 11 a.m. CT throughout the week. Brooks has lined up high-profile interviews with the biggest names in country music that will be available regularly throughout the year.

“Garth Brooks understands every aspect of an artist's journey, making him the perfect host to connect with the most influential country music artists on a level that few others can,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “The Artist to Artist series allows fans to connect with their favorite stars on a much deeper level. Lainey Wilson’s interview with Garth sets the stage for an incredible lineup of interviews that will resonate with music fans everywhere.”

The BIG 615 is the top global country music station on TuneIn. From the mind of Brooks, the station introduces a fresh, new take on country music from the heart of Music City. Artist to Artist is the latest addition to The BIG 615’s lineup of award-winning programming like The Storme Warren Show, as well as new programs hosted by top global country music radio personalities.

To catch the premiere of Artist to Artist on The BIG 615, visit TuneIn.com/garthbrooks or download the TuneIn app in the App Store or Google Play for free.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Garth Brooks:

Garth Brooks just opened his brand new bar on Lower Broadway in Nashville, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk. The opening was celebrated with a Dive Bar concert on Black Friday that streamed exclusively on Amazon. He also just released a new boxed set, "The Limited Series," which is the third and final in the series and contains Garth's 14th studio album, Time Traveler. The boxed set is exclusively on sale at Bass Pro Shops. Garth has returned to radio with the SEVENS Radio Network on TuneIn. So far, the announced stations include The BIG 615 with Storme Warren, Tailgate Radio with Maria Taylor and The Garth Channel. He currently has a residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. 2023 completely sold out, dates for 2024 are currently on sale.

In 2022, Garth completed the three and a half year long Stadium Tour. It drew an average of more than 95 thousand people in each city it played and was seen by a cumulative audience of nearly three-million people. The tour ended that September when Garth played the fifth sold-out concert at Dublin, Ireland’s Croke Park. The five concerts were seen by over 400-thousand people. Garth has received every accolade you can bestow on an artist. Garth has received The Kennedy Center Honor, the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, seven CMA Entertainer of the Year honors and nine Diamond Awards. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 157 million album sales.

Media Contact For TuneIn:

Angela Petersen

SamsonPR

Angela@SamsonPR.com