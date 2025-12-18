TuneIn Partners with RV Manufacturer KABE to Power the Soundtrack to the Next Great Adventure

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, today announced a new global partnership with KABE, one of Europe’s premier manufacturers of motorhomes and caravans, that will help keep drivers entertained wherever their road trips take them. The collaboration marks TuneIn’s first partnership in the recreational vehicle segment, with the platform becoming KABE’s sole radio provider across all new models.

Beginning with its upcoming new releases, KABE owners will have instant access to TuneIn’s catalog of live radio, news, sports, music and podcasts directly from the vehicle’s infotainment system. The integration dramatically expands the range of audio experiences available beyond traditional radio with a seamless in-vehicle experience.

“Long road trips call for high-quality in-vehicle experiences with more choice,” said Yasmin Coffey, General Manager of Distribution at TuneIn. “This worldwide partnership gives KABE owners around the globe access to an expansive catalog of radio stations and podcasts, ensuring they stay connected to the stations they know while also discovering local content wherever their journey takes them.”

KABE’s move to integrate TuneIn into upcoming models signals a significant shift in how manufacturers approach in-vehicle audio. It also highlights TuneIn’s flexibility to support both low-touch integrations and more complex manufacturer-level deployments.

“Our collaboration with TuneIn brings 'radio anywhere' to life, allowing us to deliver a modern, flexible medium for our drivers and passengers to enjoy global audio,” said Mikael Blomqvist, CEO of KABE. “KABE has always prioritized bringing premium experiences to our customers, and this new offering reinforces the freedom our products are designed to deliver.”

Owners will also have the option to upgrade to TuneIn Premium, unlocking additional commercial-free news, sports and music for a non-stop listening experience. With TuneIn’s global footprint, KABE owners can travel across borders while maintaining a consistent, reliable streaming experience across regions.

TuneIn is the world’s largest platform for live radio with over 75 million listeners across 122 countries. Listeners can access more than 100,000 radio stations, millions of podcasts and over 100,000 audiobooks. For more information, please visit tunein.com .

TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like Fox News Radio, MS NOW, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood.