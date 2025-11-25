TuneIn’s Fan-Favorite Holiday Stations Return, Now Streaming 24/7

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, announced the return of its highly anticipated holiday stations to power the soundtrack for the season. Now available for free across the U.S. and Canada, the stations are back by popular demand to offer listeners holiday-themed music across different genres, including rock, jazz, country and much more. The stations will be available through January 31, 2026.

TuneIn’s Holiday Lineup Includes:

Holiday Hits : The ultimate holiday soundtrack, playing fresh seasonal jams from stars like Ariana Grande, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, alongside modern classics from Mariah Carey, Wham! and more.

: The ultimate holiday soundtrack, playing fresh seasonal jams from stars like Ariana Grande, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, alongside modern classics from Mariah Carey, Wham! and more. Holiday Standards : A soundtrack of all the classic holiday standards listeners know and love, performed by legends like Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Tony Bennett.

: A soundtrack of all the classic holiday standards listeners know and love, performed by legends like Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Tony Bennett. Country Christmas : A collection of new and classic holiday hits performed with a little twang by country music stars like Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton and more.

: A collection of new and classic holiday hits performed with a little twang by country music stars like Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton and more. Classical Holiday : A selection of symphonic Christmas classics featuring everything from ballet and operatic standbys, like Tchaikovsky’s iconic The Nutcracker, to holiday masterworks from all of the greats.

: A selection of symphonic Christmas classics featuring everything from ballet and operatic standbys, like Tchaikovsky’s iconic The Nutcracker, to holiday masterworks from all of the greats. Holiday Jazz : A playlist that turns your home into a jazz club with soothing sounds from the legends of yesterday and today, including classic holiday standards by Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Vince Guaraldi.

: A playlist that turns your home into a jazz club with soothing sounds from the legends of yesterday and today, including classic holiday standards by Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Vince Guaraldi. Navidad Latina : A mix featuring holiday hits from stars like Ozuna and Víctor Manuelle, and Christmas classics from legends like José Feliciano, Yuri and Luis Miguel.

: A mix featuring holiday hits from stars like Ozuna and Víctor Manuelle, and Christmas classics from legends like José Feliciano, Yuri and Luis Miguel. Kids Christmas : A festive and family-friendly station featuring holiday hits and playful versions of Christmas classics.

: A festive and family-friendly station featuring holiday hits and playful versions of Christmas classics. Rock Holiday: A rockin’ radio station for gathering around the Christmas tree with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Paul McCartney, Coldplay and Elton John.

“Whether you’re looking for the classics, country, jazz or rock, there’s something for everyone on TuneIn. We’ve brought back all of our fan-favorite holiday stations, plus a few new ones, with additional programming available through our thousands of partner stations,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “Our goal is to offer listeners a wide variety of music and programming that help make the season feel a little brighter.”

The holiday stations complement TuneIn’s comprehensive collection of audio entertainment that is designed to bring people together through music, sports and more. Listeners can access 10+ holiday stations, as well as 100,000+ radio stations and millions of podcasts through more than 200 different connected devices and vehicles to enjoy TuneIn almost anywhere.

Additional holiday stations and programming are available here . Listeners can also upgrade to TuneIn Premium for a commercial-free listening experience on select stations.

To start listening, download the TuneIn app, visit TuneIn.com or just ask your Alexa device to “Play Holiday Music on TuneIn.”

About TuneIn:

TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MS NOW, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com .

Media Contact For TuneIn:

SamsonPR

TuneIn@SamsonPR.com