Complete Coverage of the Edward Jones Big 12 Football Championship Game Available on TuneIn

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, is partnering with the Big 12 Conference to deliver Big 12 fans free, comprehensive coverage of the 2025 Edward Jones Big 12 Football Championship, featuring Texas Tech and BYU. The Cougars and Red Raiders are not only competing for a Big 12 title, but they're looking to punch their tickets to the College Football Playoff. As part of game day coverage, Big 12 Radio will feature a special pregame show hosted by Ari Temkin and Taylor McHargue leading into the 11 a.m. CT kickoff on Saturday, December 6.

Big 12 Radio, TuneIn’s free 24/7 conference-branded audio station, is the destination for fans seeking dedicated Big 12 Conference coverage. Fans can tune into the station's flagship morning show, Big 12 Today, hosted by long-time Conference commentators Ari Temkin and James Westling, for in-depth analysis each weekday. On game day, Temkin will be joined by McHargue, a former college quarterback, for a special Big 12 Today pregame broadcast live from AT&T Stadium starting at 9 a.m. CT.

In addition to complete audio coverage, fans can watch the pregame show on the Big 12 Studios FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channel, available on major platforms like YouTube Live, Roku and Samsung TV Plus, among others. Full replays will also be available on YouTube and other VOD services. The simulcast, which launched this summer, marks the first time TuneIn has offered a live video stream of one of its daily shows, giving fans more ways to watch and listen.

“The Big 12 is having a tremendous season, with multiple programs sitting comfortably in the AP Top 25 heading into the postseason. The stakes are high heading into the Championship game with national title hopes on the line,” said Kevin Straley, Chief Content Officer at TuneIn. “Big 12 Radio knows this Conference inside and out, and will bring fans the kind of insight and breakdowns they won’t find anywhere else.”

TuneIn is home to live sports from top leagues and conferences with comprehensive access to local and national sports talk content. In addition to Big 12 Conference coverage, TuneIn offers comprehensive coverage of the College Football Playoff, including the semifinals and national championship game through its partnership with ESPN Radio.

To learn more about TuneIn and its Big 12 Conference coverage, please visit tunein.com/big12radio .

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like Fox News Radio, MS NOW, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com .

About The Big 12 Conference:

The Big 12 enters its 30th year as one of the nation’s premier conferences in college athletics under the leadership of Commissioner Brett Yormark. Since joining the Conference in August 2022, Yormark has elevated the Big 12 to new heights, emphasizing marketing, brand building and instilling an innovative strategy that has resonated across the college athletics landscape.

The Conference is composed of 16 universities spanning 10 states and four time zones. The Big 12 members include Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah and West Virginia.

The Big 12 began play in 1996 and is the home of 92 team NCAA national championships, and 775 individual national champions (as of Nov. 25, 2025). The Big 12 Conference office is located in Irving, Texas.

