Minitab Opens New Subsidiary and Office in Japan

State College, PA, and Tokyo, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, the market leader in data analysis, predictive analytics, and continuous process improvement, announced that it has opened up a new office and subsidiary in Japan, Minitab K.K. With the recognition as a K.K. in Japan, Minitab has been certified as a stock company in the Japanese market and will begin operating under the name Minitab Japan. This newly-opened office is located in central Tokyo and will now be able to provide local direct support for the existing Minitab customers and the overall Japanese market.

Minitab continues to invest in its sales, service, and customer support infrastructure to meet the needs of its customers around the globe. With established offices and subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Sydney (Australia), the newly-founded office in Tokyo further expands Minitab’s presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Jeff Slovin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Minitab, said: “We are excited about strengthening our presence in Japan, an important market for Minitab for over 20 years. Opening this office and achieving K.K. status in Japan puts us in a position to accelerate growth within the country by building healthy, long-lasting relationships through local engagement with our customers.”

