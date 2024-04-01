Internet Initiative Japan Selects Acronis for its Comprehensive Cyber Protection

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announced today that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ), one of Japan’s leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers, has selected Acronis' natively integrated advanced cybersecurity, and data protection services specifically designed to prevent advanced attacks and ensure business continuity with fast, easy recovery. This expanded service complements IIJ's comprehensive endpoint security service, IIJ Secure Endpoint Service.



IIJ’s selection of Acronis Advanced Security + EDR signals a commitment to deliver robust protection against advanced cyberthreats and unparalleled backup and recovery capability after cyberattacks, or data loss.

"Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud has been chosen for IIJ Secure Endpoint Service, a cloud-based service offering endpoint security functions effective in preventing external threats and internal information leaks,” said Mamoru Saito, General Manager of IIJ's Security Division. “With secure cloud backup and an array of security measures, Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud combined with IIJ Secure Endpoint Service provides a robust solution for ensuring stable protection of customer systems."

Designed for MSPs, Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, protects against all modern cyber threats with natively integrated advanced cybersecurity, including EDR, and unparalleled data protection to safeguard endpoints, systems, and data. Acronis enables its partners to deliver a consolidated cyber protection service designed to reduce complexity, cut costs, and eliminate risks associated with using a patchwork of tools.

“This partnership makes a lot of sense since IIJ and Acronis share a mutual commitment to client satisfaction and continuous innovation,” says Ezequiel Steiner, Acronis CEO. “In the face of escalating threats from advanced cyberthreats, we seek to create complete solutions that assist our partners with addressing client challenges that focus on strengthening cybersecurity and innovating recovery to take business resilience into the future.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.iij.ad.jp/biz/endpoint/acronis.html

About IIJ:

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, systems integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ was listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2022.

For more information about IIJ, visit the IIJ Web site at https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/.

About Acronis:

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 45 locations across the globe. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

Contact:

Julia Carfagno

Julia.Carfagno@acronis.com