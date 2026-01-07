Acronis Appoints Jo Holliday as General Manager for United Kingdom and Ireland

LONDON, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, today announced the appointment of Jo Holliday as General Manager, UKI (United Kingdom and Ireland). In this role, Holliday will lead Acronis’ UKI business, focusing on accelerating regional growth, strengthening partner and customer relationships, and expanding market presence through a partner-first approach.

Jo brings more than 28 years of leadership experience across software sales, channel development, and go-to-market transformation. She has held senior global roles spanning revenue ownership, global sales leadership, and channel strategy — with a strong track record of building scalable partner ecosystems, improving commercial operations, and delivering consistent growth across international markets.





“I’m excited to step into the General Manager role for UKI at Acronis,” said Jo Holliday, General Manager, UKI, Acronis. “It’s a privilege to lead such a talented team and work alongside a partner community that plays a critical role in protecting businesses in an increasingly complex cyber landscape. I’m looking forward to deepening collaboration, helping our partners grow, and enabling customers to operate with confidence.”

“UKI is an important region for Acronis, and Jo’s depth of experience across channel strategy, revenue leadership, and team development makes her the right leader to drive our next phase of growth,” said Ronan McCurtin, RVP Europe Israel & Africa at Acronis. “Her partner-centric approach and proven ability to scale high-performing organizations will strengthen our momentum with MSPs, service providers, and the broader partner ecosystem across the UK and Ireland.”

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.



A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

Acronis Media Contact:

Lena Gabdullina

Corporate Communications. EMEA

Lena.Gabdullina@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63786e09-08b8-44db-b3a1-124045360efd