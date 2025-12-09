Acronis Partners with Synology to Deliver Three-Year Acronis True Image Essentials with BeeDrive and BeeStation

SINGAPORE, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, has announced a joint collaboration with Synology to enhance customer data security. All Synology BeeDrive, BeeStation, and BeeStation Plus product lines now include a three-year license to Acronis True Image Essentials for one computer*. This partnership enables users to perform full-system computer backups while maintaining complete ownership and control of their data through local storage.

“Synology’s Bee Series was designed to make personal and small office data protection effortless,” said Sabrina Chen, Director of Digital Life Group at Synology. “By working with Acronis and its True Image product, the Bee Series extends that simplicity to full-system backup — ensuring users can protect everything from daily work files to complete computer setups with just a few clicks.”

“Acronis True Image Essentials is a natural complement to Synology’s Bee Series,” said Gabriela Licheva, True Image Lead Product Manager, at Acronis. “By combining our leading consumer backup and cybersecurity technology with Synology’s intuitive and intelligent storage solutions, we are giving users a seamless, reliable, and secure way to protect the data that matters most.”

Acronis True Image has long been a trusted solution, providing essential protections like AI-based threat detection against ransomware, malware, and other sophisticated attacks. Beyond traditional backup, it offers fast recovery and secure disk cloning, all in a simple, intuitive setup that lets users back up, recover, and defend their digital lives with a single click. With additional security enhancements planned for future releases, Acronis remains committed to staying ahead of emerging cyberthreats.

All Around File Management and Data Protection for Modern Households

The Synology BeeDrive and BeeStation bring together Synology’s market-proven storage technology and decades of innovation in AI-driven file management. BeeDrive serves as a high-speed personal backup hub for personal computers and mobile devices, featuring Deep Search, an on-device AI file discovery engine for instantly finding files simply by text, description, or location. On the other hand, BeeStation, a personal cloud server, offers seamless file access and collaboration for households and small teams, along with AI photo organizations for managing large collections.

Complementing these capabilities, the Acronis True Image three-year license provides full-system protection, safeguarding not only files but also operating systems, applications, and settings with integrated ransomware defense and reliable recovery tools trusted by millions worldwide.

For more details on the Acronis and Synology partnership, please visit https://www.acronis.com/en/blog/posts/synology-beedrive-beestation-true-image/

Availability

The three-year Acronis True Image Essentials license is available with all BeeStation and BeeDrive models in select regions.

For regional availability, please visit https://sy.to/ifvvu.

For more information about Acronis True Image, please visit https://www.acronis.com/en/products/true-image/

About Acronis:

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.



A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

*Each BeeStation and BeeDrive device includes one 3-year Acronis True Image Essentials license for one computer. Redemption must be completed within 90 days of your first Synology Account sign-in on BeeStation or BeeDrive, or by September 2028, whichever is earlier.

This promotion is available only in select regions. Customers are advised to confirm eligibility by reviewing the list of supported regions before making a purchase.

Synology and Acronis reserve the right to amend, suspend, or terminate this promotion, or modify its terms, at any time to the extent permitted by law. For the complete terms and conditions, and to check region availability please refer here at https://sy.to/ifvvu .

Press Contact:

Seok Cheng Chia

Senior Corporate Communications Specialist, Acronis

Seokcheng.chia@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/952ba064-dc70-4619-870d-9564e5a3f923