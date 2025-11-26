Acronis Signs First MSSP Partner Agreement in Australia with OpSys

SYDNEY, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, today announced a partnership with Operational Systems (OpSys), an Adelaide-based managed security service provider (MSSP) to become the first certified MSSP partner in Australia. Through this partnership, OpSys will provide Acronis Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services to managed service providers (MSPs) and their clients in the region.

Acronis partnered with OpSys due to its strong market presence in Australia and its proven ability to deliver cybersecurity services to private, public, and government organisations. Built on defence-grade expertise and operating a world-class security operations centre (SOC) capable of dealing with the complex security incidents and sophisticated cyber threats, OpSys will enable MSPs to deliver enterprise-grade MDR services to clients with thousands of seats. With 100% of data processed and stored within Australian borders, OpSys meets the growing demand for true data sovereignty.





OpSys’ transparent pricing and genuinely local engineering support are key differentiators in a market dominated by overseas providers, giving Australian MSPs a compelling, home-grown advantage in retaining security-conscious clients.

The partnership was formed as part of the Acronis MSSP Program, designed for managed security service providers looking to scale and differentiate in a competitive market. The program caters for both established MSSPs and MSPs expanding into security services, with Acronis providing the platform, flexibility, and support to thrive. Joining the program, MSSPs deliver MDR services powered by Acronis technology while maintaining full control over branding, pricing, and service delivery.

Program benefits include:

Access to Acronis’ full cybersecurity stack : EDR, XDR, backup, disaster recovery, and RMM.

: EDR, XDR, backup, disaster recovery, and RMM. Total flexibility : MSSPs can build and price their own MDR service offerings.

: MSSPs can build and price their own MDR service offerings. Market visibility : Opportunity to be featured as a certified partner with access to 20,000+ MSPs.

: Opportunity to be featured as a certified partner with access to 20,000+ MSPs. Operational efficiency : Ability to manage multi-tenant environments from a single console.

: Ability to manage multi-tenant environments from a single console. Ongoing support: Availability of training, marketing assets, and 24/7 technical assistance.



Matthew Fabri, Managing Director of OpSys, said, “We are proud to be Acronis' first MSSP partner in Australia and excited to bring Managed Detection and Response services to MSPs across the country. Powered by Acronis' AI-driven cybersecurity platform, OpSys MDR delivers 24/7 coverage, direct access to our Australia-based team, and predictable pricing. Unlike traditional monitoring solutions, we provide active response, not just detection, neutralising sophisticated threats in minutes. This partnership gives Australian MSPs a reliable way to offer their clients comprehensive cyber defence with full data sovereignty."

Pasha Ershow, Senior Vice President for APJ & Middle East at Acronis, said, “We are very pleased to welcome OpSys as the first certified MSSP partner in Australia. Thanks to integration with our platform, OpSys will be able to support Acronis in providing high-end MDR services to more than 700 Acronis partners in the region. MDR is no longer optional—it’s the frontline defense for maintaining business continuity and resilience in the face of increasingly sophisticated attacks—and is key focus for us.”

For more information, visit https://solutions.acronis.com/en-us/integrations/opsys/

About Acronis:

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.



A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

About OpSys

OpSys is the trusted cybersecurity and IT provider to businesses across Australia and internationally. With proven capability in the security space, OpSys offers enterprise-level cybersecurity solutions tailored to businesses of all sizes. They specialise in forward-thinking IT strategies and robust cybersecurity services, helping organisations protect their digital infrastructure and grow securely. Please visit www.opsys.com.au.

Acronis Press Contact:

Seok Cheng Chia

Senior Corporate Communications Specialist

SeokCheng.Chia@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f16e7d3-bfb4-4c4c-9925-51098b5037ca