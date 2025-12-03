Acronis #TeamUp Program Brings Agilitec IT to Resorts World Las Vegas for First-of-Its-Kind Cybersecurity Partnership

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, is proud to announce its latest #TeamUp partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas, supported by Agilitec IT, a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP). This marks the first-ever #TeamUp collaboration in the “Sports Adjacent” category, highlighting Acronis’ expansion beyond traditional sports teams into the resort and hospitality sector. The partnership connects a global MSP with regional ties to a local brand to deliver innovative IT services, further strengthening Resorts World’s digital infrastructure with Acronis’ natively integrated cyber protection solutions.





Under the agreement, Acronis becomes an Official Cybersecurity Partner of Resorts World Las Vegas, providing advanced cyber protection and reinforcing the resort’s commitment to digital security. Agilitec IT, a Platinum Acronis Delivery Partner, will support the deployment and ongoing management of cybersecurity solutions, solidifying its position as a next-generation MSP.

“Resorts World Las Vegas is proud to continue strengthening our cybersecurity strategy through partnerships with leading technology providers,” said Pete Small, Chief Information Security Officer at Resorts World Las Vegas. “Collaborating with Agilitec IT and Acronis marks an important milestone for our resort, combining trust and innovation to safeguard our guests, operations and brand. In today’s digital age, cybersecurity is as critical in hospitality as it is in any industry, and we’re committed to maintaining the highest standards.”

Resorts World Las Vegas will utilize Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud to safeguard its critical data and IT systems, ensuring comprehensive cyber protection. The resort will also leverage Acronis Hosted Storage to securely store and manage sensitive information. Agilitec IT, the MSP, will oversee the deployment and ongoing management of these solutions, providing proactive monitoring and support. Together, this setup ensures that Resorts World’s digital infrastructure is resilient, secure, and optimized for operational efficiency.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Resorts World Las Vegas through the Acronis #TeamUp program,” said Allan Jocson, CEO at Agilitec IT. “This collaboration shows how next-generation MSPs can help hospitality organizations navigate cyber risks while driving digital innovation. It’s also a key step for Agilitec IT in establishing ourselves as a next-gen Managed Service Provider. By combining our expertise with Acronis’ advanced cyber protection solutions, we’re helping Resorts World strengthen its digital infrastructure and set a new standard for cybersecurity in hospitality.”

As part of the #TeamUp partnership, the resort will feature special partnership activations and campaigns, plus invites to the Partner Summit at Resorts World Las Vegas. In addition, a case study, to be published at a later date, will highlight the impact of this partnership on operational efficiency and security.

“We’d like to officially welcome Resorts World Las Vegas to the #TeamUp program alongside Agilitec IT,” said Pat Hurley, RVP Americas at Acronis. “This is especially exciting for Acronis, as it marks the first #TeamUp partnership outside of the sports category and the first-ever collaboration with a resort. It highlights the flexibility and reach of the #TeamUp program beyond traditional sports teams, and we’re confident this is just the first of many partnerships that will bring Acronis cybersecurity to new industries and MSPs.”

Service providers are invited to join the Acronis #TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams or brands. To learn more about Acronis’ #TeamUp Program, please visit https://www.acronis.com/en/sports/.

About Agilitec IT:

Agilitec IT is a next gen Managed Service Provider (MSP) based in Las Vegas with a global reach. Since 2007, Agilitec IT has empowered operations through simplicity, scalability and security. Agilitec IT solutions are tailor made to support our customers’ business success through implementation of ai-led automation, cutting-edge cyber security technology and a commitment to proactive, future-proof solutions that grow with your business. 17+ years in IT with over 50 global partners and over 10 industries served has become a trusted partner and thought leader in the IT space. Learn more at www.agilitec.com.

About Resorts World Las Vegas:

Resorts World Las Vegas, developed by Genting Berhad, is a premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip offering over 3,500 guest rooms and suites across three Hilton brands: Las Vegas Hilton, Conrad Las Vegas, and Crockfords Las Vegas, an ultra-luxury LXR property. The integrated resort features a 117,000-square-foot cashless casino, a 5,000-seat theater hosting world-class entertainment, distinctive nightlife venues, a curated retail collection, a 27,000-square-foot spa, and more than 50 globally inspired dining options. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, and all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

About Acronis:

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.



A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

Acronis Press Contact:

Julia Carfagno

Senior Global Communications Manager

Julia.Carfagno@acronis.com

Agilitec IT Press Contact:

Fredrik Wallberg

Chief Marketing Officer

fred@agilitec.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61429098-d77e-4a29-a960-d4abb075b53f