Investigation Into Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Trupanion Inc. (“Trupanion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TRUP) complied with federal securities laws. On February 15, 2024, Trupanion reported preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, stating that “the Company expects to report two material weaknesses in internal controls.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased Trupanion stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/trupanion/ to discuss your legal rights.