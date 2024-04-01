LogicMark, Inc. Postpones Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK), a provider of personal emergency response systems, health communications devices, and technology for the growing care economy, today announced that it has postponed the release of fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results, and the conference call originally scheduled for April 1, 2024. The Company is filing an extension with the SEC to allow for more time to complete its 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K.



For more information, please visit https://investors.logicmark.com/ for all of the company’s press releases and SEC filings, as well as the eCommerce site at https://www.logicmark.com/.

About Us

LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. The Company’s devices give people the ability to receive care at home and the confidence to age in place. LogicMark revolutionized the PERS industry by incorporating two-way voice communication technology directly into its medical alert pendant and providing this life-saving technology at a price point everyday consumers can afford. The Company’s PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration, dealers, distributors, and direct-to-consumers. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@logicmark.com