Attention Comtech Telecommunications Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Comtech Telecommunications Corp. ("Comtech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CMTL) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Comtech stock.

On March 13, 2024, Comtech announced in a press release the immediate dismissal of Ken Peterman from his roles as President and Chief Executive Officer. The company clarified that his termination was due to behavior unrelated to Comtech's operational strategy, financial performance, or any financial statements previously disclosed. Additionally, Comtech revealed plans to disclose its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 after the market closes on March 18, 2024.

Following the announcement of Peterman's dismissal, Comtech's stock experienced a significant drop, declining by $1.57 per share, or 27.26%, ending the day at $4.19 per share.

