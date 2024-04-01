Brown & Brown, Inc. announces senior leadership team appointments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) (the “Company”) has announced the appointment of David Putz and Niels Seebeck to the senior leadership team.



President and chief executive officer Powell Brown remarked, “With our continued strong business growth comes the need to tap into our deep ranks of key leaders to provide additional, unique perspectives and insights that will help drive us forward. I am excited to welcome David and Niels to our senior leadership team. Each of them brings extensive industry experience, particularly within the programs space, and their contributions will further enable our mission of being the leading global provider of insurance solutions for our customers.”

David Putz is executive vice president of Arrowhead General Insurance Agency within Brown & Brown’s Programs segment, leading four businesses and strategically collaborating with other programs and Brown & Brown teams to create robust automotive solutions. Before joining Brown & Brown in 2019, Putz spent nearly 25 years at Zurich Insurance North America, where he was a member of the global leadership team, overseeing alternative markets, including crop, programs, automotive and captives businesses.

Niels Seebeck is the president of Arrowhead’s Risk Managers Program, a commercial E&S property program for wind-driven business. Niels joined the team in 2015 and is responsible for the growth and oversight of numerous programs, including portfolio management, underwriting and operations. Seebeck has over 20 years of property insurance experience, having previously held leadership positions with Guy Carpenter and Munich RE, focusing on reinsurance, E&S property and program business.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 16,000 teammates and 500+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative solutions to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to future results. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown’s control. It is possible that Brown & Brown’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown’s financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

