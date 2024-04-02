Arco Vara AS will hold an investor webinar to introduce the results for the 2023

Arco Vara invites all interested parties to join its investor webinar, scheduled on 4 April 2024 at 10 am (EET). The webinar will be held in Estonian.

The webinar will be hosted by the CEO of Arco Vara Miko-Ove Niinemäe, who presents the audited financial results of 2023.

The webinar takes place at the link: https://arcovara.com/investorile/aruannete-ulekanded/

The webinar will be recorded and remains public on the company's website.





Tiina Malm

CFO

Arco Vara AS

+372 614 4630

tiina.malm@arcovara.com