Arco Vara AS will hold an investor webinar to introduce the results for the 2023

Arco Vara invites all interested parties to join its investor webinar, scheduled on 4 April 2024 at 10 am (EET). The webinar will be held in Estonian.
The webinar will be hosted by the CEO of Arco Vara Miko-Ove Niinemäe, who presents the audited financial results of 2023.
The webinar takes place at the link: https://arcovara.com/investorile/aruannete-ulekanded/
The webinar will be recorded and remains public on the company's website.
Tiina Malm
CFO
Arco Vara AS
+372 614 4630
tiina.malm@arcovara.com