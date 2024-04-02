Sompo announces leadership changes for Asia Pacific Region

Kenneth Reilly appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Insurance, Asia Pacific

Daniel Neo to retire

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, today announced leadership changes to support the further growth of its insurance business in the Asia Pacific region.

Kenneth Reilly is appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Insurance, for the Asia Pacific region, subject to appropriate regulatory and immigration approvals. He will also retain his current role as Head of our Tokyo office.

Mr. Reilly will continue to report to James Shea, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman for Sompo. The appointment is effective April 1, 2024.

Mr. Reilly succeeds Daniel Neo who has announced his desire to retire. Mr. Neo will remain with Sompo until the end of the year as Senior Strategic Advisor to assist with the transition.

In his new role, Mr. Reilly will be responsible for all of Sompo’s insurance business across Asia Pacific.

James Shea said, “As we invest and further develop our business across the Asia Pacific region it is fundamental to build our team to support our plans for continued growth. With more than 25 years of international experience, covering both commercial and consumer insurance, including time spent in the region, Ken is perfectly placed to oversee and execute our strategic plans in this important region for our insurance business. Having been a pivotal leader in our Tokyo office for almost two years, Ken has demonstrated a commitment to promoting best practices and reinforcing strategic alignment between Sompo and the other Sompo Group insurance companies.”

Sompo would also like to thank Daniel for his contribution to Sompo and the Asia Pacific region where he has held several leadership roles. He has made a significant impact on the development of both our brand and insurance business in the region and we wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Sompo

We are Sompo, a global provider of commercial and consumer property, casualty, and specialty insurance and reinsurance. Building on the 130 years of innovation of our parent company, Sompo Holdings, Inc., Sompo employs approximately 9,000 people around the world who use their in-depth knowledge and expertise to help simplify and resolve your complex challenges. Because when you choose Sompo, you choose the ease of expertise.

“Sompo” refers to the brand under which Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates its global property and casualty (re)insurance businesses. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc., one of the leading property and casualty groups in the world with excellent financial strength as evidenced by ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard & Poor’s. Sompo Holdings shares are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

To learn more please follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.sompo-intl.com.