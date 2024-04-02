Casinos Global Strategic Business Report 2024: A US$181.7 Billion Market by 2030 - Cryptocurrency to Play an Increasing Role in the Gambling World

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Casinos - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Casinos estimated at US$134.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$181.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Gambling Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$89.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Gaming Tables segment is estimated at 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Online Casinos Propel Growth Prospects in Overall Casinos Market
- Increasing Internet Penetration Drives Growth in Online Casino Gaming Market
- Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online Casinos
- More Payment Options & Welcome Bonuses
- Slot Streamers Gain Popularity in Online Casinos
- Video Game Themes in Online Slots
- Responsible Gambling Comes to the Fore
- Volatile Slot Machines with High Rewards Grow in Favor
- Cyberattacks Emerge as a Key Concern for Online Casinos
- DDoS Attack: Potent Cyber Threat to Online Casino
- Monumental Advances in Mobile Technology Drive Popularity of Mobile Casinos
- Smartphone Proliferation Presents an Opportunity for Mobile Online Casinos
- Changing Consumer Gambling Habits and Demographics Impact Casinos Market
- Online Casinos Attract Broader Demographics
- Growing Participation of Women in Casinos
- Relaxation in Gambling Regulations and Legalization of Gambling in Several Nations Augur Well for Casinos
- Casino Tourism: The Close Relation Between Casinos and Tourism Industry
- Cryptocurrency to Play an Increasing Role in the Gambling World
- Social Casinos Market Poised to Make Healthy Gains
- Online Casinos Vs Social Casinos
- Slot Machines: A Popular Casino Gambling Activity Worldwide
- New Table Games Become an Attraction for Casino Gamblers
- Advancements in Table Games Vital to Improving Customer Experience and Revenue Generation
- Use of Smartwatches for Placing Bets and Improve iGaming Experience Gains Traction
- Casinos Leverage on IoT Analytics to Gain Competitive Edge
- Blockchain Technology Brings in a Revolution
- Security and Crime: Key Issues Ranking High on Priority of Casinos
- Physical and Online Casinos Focus on Improving Security of Operations
Casino Trends Poised to Transform Casino Industry in the Future
- Bigger Slot Machines
- Gamification
- Skill-based Games
- In-Play Wagering and Bar Top Gaming
- New Options for Differentiation
- Live & Interactive Gaming
- GPS & RFID for Targeted Advertising
Technology Innovations Shape the Casino Industry
- Data Analytics Assist in Improving Experience of Casino Gamers
- Growing Investments into VR and AR Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence & Robotics
- Innovative Graphics for New Game Designs
- Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Bring in Cashless Transactions
- Growing Role of Internet and Mobile Technologies
- Chatbots for Customer Support in Online Casinos
- Wearable Technology & Innovative Marketing
Key Report Features
- Full access to influencer engagement stats
- Free access to digital archives & research platform. The proprietary platform is fully enabled to unlock creativity and market knowledge of domain experts worldwide in a cohesive and collaborative manner. The state-of-art tools bring world class market perspectives while protecting participants` privacy and identity. Numbers, statistics and market narrative in the report are based on fully curated insights shared by domain experts and influencers in this space.
- Opportunity to engage with interactive questionnaires that come with real-time data simulator tools & bespoke report generation capabilities
- Full client access to peer collaborative and interactive platform for cross-enterprise smart exchange of ideas
- Complimentary report updates for one year
- Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players
- Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
The report features profiles of 150+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:
- Codere, S.A.
- Dallmeier Electronic GmbH & Co. KG
- Casino Secret
- Casino Del Tormes
- Comercial De Alimentos S.A.
- Efes Club Limited
- Crane Payment Innovations (CPI)
- 888 Holdings PLC
- Bee-Fee Ltd.
- Casino di Venezia Gioco S.p.A.
- Casino City Press
- cactusmedia publishing pty Limited
- Atresmedia Corporation De Medios De Comunicacion, S.A.
- BroadSpec Inc.
- Celgene Corporation
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|425
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$134.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$181.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Evolution of Gambling: From Cards to Cryptocurrency Gambling
- An Introduction to Casinos
- Types of Games Offered in Casinos
- Table Games
- Wheel of Fortune
- Video Poker
- Slot Machines
- Bingo
- Global Casino Market: Prospects and Outlook
- Offline Casinos Lead, Online Casino Gaming Poised for High Growth
- Regional Market Overview
- Casinos - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Internet Penetration Drives Growth in Online Casino Gaming Market: Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Percentage Penetration Rate (%) by Region for 2023
- Smartphone Proliferation Presents an Opportunity for Mobile Online Casinos: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2023
- Percentage Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time: 2014-2023
- Demographic Structure of Online Casino Players: Percentage Breakdown of Frequent Online Casino Visitors by Age Group
- Relaxation in Gambling Regulations and Legalization of Gambling in Several Nations Augur Well for Casinos
- Gambling Laws in Select Countries
- Number of Visitors to Las Vegas (in Million) and Clark County Gaming Revenues (in US$ Billion)
- Online Casinos Vs Social Casinos
- Global Social Casinos Market: Breakdown of Revenues (in %) for 2023
- Global Social Casino Market by Genre (in %) for 2023
- Slot Machines: A Popular Casino Gambling Activity Worldwide
- Global Slot Machines Market by Product (in %) for 2023
- Smartwatch Popularity Augurs Well for Smartwatch Casino Gaming Market: Global Smartwatch Shipments (in Million) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Casinos Leverage on IoT Analytics to Gain Competitive Edge
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/isr5bo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment