Casinos Global Strategic Business Report 2024: A US$181.7 Billion Market by 2030 - Cryptocurrency to Play an Increasing Role in the Gambling World

The global market for Casinos estimated at US$134.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$181.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Gambling Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$89.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Gaming Tables segment is estimated at 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Online Casinos Propel Growth Prospects in Overall Casinos Market

Increasing Internet Penetration Drives Growth in Online Casino Gaming Market

Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online Casinos

More Payment Options & Welcome Bonuses

Slot Streamers Gain Popularity in Online Casinos

Video Game Themes in Online Slots

Responsible Gambling Comes to the Fore

Volatile Slot Machines with High Rewards Grow in Favor

Cyberattacks Emerge as a Key Concern for Online Casinos

DDoS Attack: Potent Cyber Threat to Online Casino

Monumental Advances in Mobile Technology Drive Popularity of Mobile Casinos

Smartphone Proliferation Presents an Opportunity for Mobile Online Casinos

Changing Consumer Gambling Habits and Demographics Impact Casinos Market

Online Casinos Attract Broader Demographics

Growing Participation of Women in Casinos

Relaxation in Gambling Regulations and Legalization of Gambling in Several Nations Augur Well for Casinos

Casino Tourism: The Close Relation Between Casinos and Tourism Industry

Cryptocurrency to Play an Increasing Role in the Gambling World

Social Casinos Market Poised to Make Healthy Gains

Online Casinos Vs Social Casinos

Slot Machines: A Popular Casino Gambling Activity Worldwide

New Table Games Become an Attraction for Casino Gamblers

Advancements in Table Games Vital to Improving Customer Experience and Revenue Generation

Use of Smartwatches for Placing Bets and Improve iGaming Experience Gains Traction

Casinos Leverage on IoT Analytics to Gain Competitive Edge

Blockchain Technology Brings in a Revolution

Security and Crime: Key Issues Ranking High on Priority of Casinos

Physical and Online Casinos Focus on Improving Security of Operations

Casino Trends Poised to Transform Casino Industry in the Future

Bigger Slot Machines

Gamification

Skill-based Games

In-Play Wagering and Bar Top Gaming

New Options for Differentiation

Live & Interactive Gaming

GPS & RFID for Targeted Advertising

Technology Innovations Shape the Casino Industry

Data Analytics Assist in Improving Experience of Casino Gamers

Growing Investments into VR and AR Technologies

Artificial Intelligence & Robotics

Innovative Graphics for New Game Designs

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Bring in Cashless Transactions

Growing Role of Internet and Mobile Technologies

Chatbots for Customer Support in Online Casinos

Wearable Technology & Innovative Marketing

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 425 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $134.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $181.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Evolution of Gambling: From Cards to Cryptocurrency Gambling

An Introduction to Casinos

Types of Games Offered in Casinos

Table Games

Wheel of Fortune

Video Poker

Slot Machines

Bingo

Global Casino Market: Prospects and Outlook

Offline Casinos Lead, Online Casino Gaming Poised for High Growth

Regional Market Overview

Casinos - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Internet Penetration Drives Growth in Online Casino Gaming Market: Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Percentage Penetration Rate (%) by Region for 2023

Smartphone Proliferation Presents an Opportunity for Mobile Online Casinos: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2023

Percentage Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time: 2014-2023

Demographic Structure of Online Casino Players: Percentage Breakdown of Frequent Online Casino Visitors by Age Group

Relaxation in Gambling Regulations and Legalization of Gambling in Several Nations Augur Well for Casinos

Gambling Laws in Select Countries

Number of Visitors to Las Vegas (in Million) and Clark County Gaming Revenues (in US$ Billion)

Online Casinos Vs Social Casinos

Global Social Casinos Market: Breakdown of Revenues (in %) for 2023

Global Social Casino Market by Genre (in %) for 2023

Slot Machines: A Popular Casino Gambling Activity Worldwide

Global Slot Machines Market by Product (in %) for 2023

Smartwatch Popularity Augurs Well for Smartwatch Casino Gaming Market: Global Smartwatch Shipments (in Million) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Casinos Leverage on IoT Analytics to Gain Competitive Edge

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION



