Smart Textiles Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Energy Harvesting Textiles Key to the Development of Next-Generation Wearable Electronics

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Textiles - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart Textiles estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Sensing Function Textiles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.5% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Energy Harvesting Function segment of the smart textiles market is estimated at 22.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Smart Textiles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$855.2 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16% and 19.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.8% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Increased Emphasis on Health & Fitness Post COVID-19 Promises to Make Amends for the Damages Sustained by Smart Sports & Fitness Textiles & Clothing in Year 2020

With Workouts Shifting to Consumer Homes, Demand for Smart Indoor Workout Clothes to Witness New Growth Opportunities in the Post COVID-19 Period

Smart Garments Emerge as Sub-Sets of Wearable Technology

The Rise of Wearables: A Review

What Does This Mean for E-Textiles?

Wearable Technology Provides the Launchpad for Innovation & Adoption of Smart E-Textiles

Smart Textiles in Healthcare: An Attractive Application Opportunity

Innovations Remain Crucial for Future Growth

Energy Harvesting Textiles Key to the Development of Next-Generation Wearable Electronics

Here's How AI Will Usher In the Era of Intelligent Fabric & Textile Innovation

The Quest to Create Super Soldiers Drives Interest in Military Smart Textiles

Here's How Role of Nanotechnology in Smart Fabrics is Getting Bigger

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Smart Textiles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

How the Apparel & Textile Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Garments & Textiles Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Here's Everything You Need to Know About Smart Textiles: Definition, Scope, Types, Features, Benefits & Fabric Innovations

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Wearable Technology Provides the Launchpad for Innovation & Adoption of Smart E-Textiles: Global Number of Wearable Technology Users (In Million) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025

Global Wearable Technology Opportunity (In US$ Million) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025

Here's How AI Will Usher In the Era of Intelligent Fabric & Textile Innovation

Global AI in Fashion Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

