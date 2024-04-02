Sweetwater Brewing Unveils New 420 Variety Pack

ATLANTA, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or “SweetWater”), the largest craft brewer in the Southeast and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announced its new 420 variety pack, an expansion of its iconic flagship 420 Extra Pale Ale that includes three new versions of the classic beer. The new 420 variety pack includes SweetWater’s original 420 Extra Pale Ale and the new 420 Citrus Haze Hazy Pale Ale, 420 Mango Crush Pale Ale, and 420 Extra Chill Cold Pale Ale and is now available across the southeast and select markets across the country nationwide.







As SweetWater’s flagship beer and the best-selling pale ale in Georgia, 420 Extra Pale Ale has symbolized the company’s high brewing standards and the 420-lifestyle rooted in good music and good vibes espoused by the company and its fans. The expanded 420 variety pack will continue this legacy, complete with the craft classic that started it all and three new easy-drinking styles.





“Since day one, SweetWater and 420 have been synonymous with each other. It’s the namesake of not just our most recognizable brand, but also SweetWater’s 420 Fest in Atlanta that has brought so many people together with some of the hottest names in music,” said Ty Gilmore, President of U.S. Beers for Tilray. “Hazy style and mango-flavored beers have been growing in popularity. Our brewing team spent countless hours perfecting the recipes of the new beers to ensure they’re worth carrying the 420 name and live up to the high standards set by the original 420 Extra Pale Ale. They are the perfect beers for concerts, floating the river, and everything else that makes the 420 lifestyle so sweet.”

The new 420 variety pack includes:

420 Extra Pale Ale (5.7% alcohol-by-volume): A go-to pale ale that is always fresh, flavorful and well-balanced.

(5.7% alcohol-by-volume): A go-to pale ale that is always fresh, flavorful and well-balanced. 420 Citrus Haze (5.4% ABV): A deliciously hop-forward tropical hazy pale ale with subtle notes of passionfruit, coconut, and pine.

(5.4% ABV): A deliciously hop-forward tropical hazy pale ale with subtle notes of passionfruit, coconut, and pine. 420 Mango Crush (4.8% ABV): A vibrant pale ale bursting with mango flavor stone fruit aroma, and the color of a sweet sunset.

(4.8% ABV): A vibrant pale ale bursting with mango flavor stone fruit aroma, and the color of a sweet sunset. 420 Extra Chill (4.5% ABV): This crushable coldie finishes cleaner than new glass for an easy-drinking experience.

All four styles are now available in SweetWater’s new 420 variety twelve-pack. Additionally, 420 Mango Crush and 420 Citrus Haze are available in six-packs of twelve-ounce cans, while 420 Extra Pale Ale remains available in 6-packs of twelve-ounce cans, 12-packs of twelve-ounce bottles, 12-packs of twelve-ounce cans, 24-packs of twelve-oz cans, 24-packs of sixteen-oz cans, and fifteen-oz cans. To find the new 420 variety pack and SweetWater beers near you, please visit SweetWater’s beer finder.

About SweetWater Brewing

SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the southeast, is an award-winning brewery known for its stash of heady brews including the original 420 Extra Pale Ale and loads of IPAs. Sweetwater’s craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater passionately advocates for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

SweetWater Brewing Company Media:

Chris Hong, christopher.hong@rygr.us, (970) 924 - 0704 ext. 2103,

Tilray Brands Media: news@tilray.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/116e8f38-adca-4c16-ba8f-e9d81767a578

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66965fc7-d9fc-41c0-8483-522fbfb23eeb