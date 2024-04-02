FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), April 2, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 350 million share buyback program announced on November 7, 2023, as the fourth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fourth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 25/03/2024 3,705 406.1040 1,504,615.32 - - - - 3,705 406.1040 1,504,615.32 26/03/2024 3,683 407.1118 1,499,392.76 4,544 440.0195 1,999,448.61 1,841,960.95 8,227 406.1449 3,341,353.71 27/03/2024 3,650 407.4957 1,487,359.31 - - - - 3,650 407.4957 1,487,359.31 28/03/2024 3,654 404.9263 1,479,600.70 4,581 436.4703 1,999,470.44 1,849,477.80 8,235 404.2597 3,329,078.50 14,692 406.4095 5,970,968.09 9,125 438.2377 3,998,919.05 3,691,438.75 23,817 405.6937 9,662,406.84 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Fourth Tranche till March 28, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 157,742,888.02 for No. 462,300 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 49,191,718.46 (Euro 45,200,759.91*) for No. 128,120 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of March 28, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 13,807,372 common shares equal to 5.37% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until March 28, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 2,959,893 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 775,688,174.06.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

Attachment