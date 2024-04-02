Information on share capital and voting rights

March 2024

Statement made in accordance with article L. 233-8 II of the French commercial Code and articles 221-1 2 ° f) and 223-16 of the AMF Regulations.

April 2nd, 2024

Nexans S.A.

Registered office : 4 Allée de l’Arche - 92400 Courbevoie

RCS Nanterre 393 525 852

Regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A)

Total number of shares



Total number of voting rights Theorical (1) Exercisable (2) March 31st, 2024 43,753,380 43,753,380 43,486,473

(1) Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).





(2) For information, excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights, excluding liquidity contract.





Provision of Nexans articles of association requiring shareholders to declare the crossing of threshold other than the legal thresholds: yes.

Extract of article 7 of Nexans articles of association: “Fully paid up shares may be registered or bearer at the option of the shareholder. In addition to the legal obligation to inform the company when certain fractions of the share capital are held, any natural or legal person and/or shareholder owning a number of shares in the company equal to or greater than 2 % of the share capital or voting rights must notify the company of the total number of shares held, within a period of fifteen days from the time the threshold is crossed, by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt. A further notification must be sent, in accordance with the conditions hereof, each time that a multiple of 2 % is reached.”





