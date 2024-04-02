SONORO GOLD CLOSES OVER-SUBSCRIBED $1 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VANCOUVER, Canada, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its over-subscribed non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) for additional gross proceeds of C$616,079. Together with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company issued 23,350,009 units (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.05 per Unit, for gross proceeds of C$1,167,500.



Each Unit consists of one Sonoro common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional Sonoro common share for a period of three years from the closing of the private placement at an exercise price of C$0.07 per share.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the ongoing development of the Company’s Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid $5,950 in Finder’s fees and issued 77,000 in non-transferable three-year Finder’s Warrants at an exercise price of $0.07 and 42,000 non-transferable two-year Finder’s Warrants at an exercise price of $0.05 for a total of 119,000 Finder’s Warrants.

All securities issued and issuable in connection with the Final Tranche are subject to a 4-month plus one day hold period ending July 29, 2024. The Offering has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange but remains subject to receipt of final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Directors and Officers of the Company participated in the final tranche by subscribing for 4,983,500 Units for gross proceeds of C$249,175, constituting a related party transaction pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company relied on Section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation requirement and Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirement of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the transaction did not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

About the Cerro Caliche Gold Project

Exploration to date at the 1,400-hectare property confirms a broadly mineralized low-sulphidation epithermal vein structure and over 25 northwest-trending gold mineralized zones along trend and near surface. With only 30% of the property’s identified mineralized zones drilled and assayed, the Company filed an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) in March 2023 based on a total 55,360 meters of drilled data, including 498 drill holes, 17 trenches and assays for 53,865 meters of the drilled data.

In October 2023, the Company filed a new Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) demonstrating the potential viability for a 9-year open pit, heap leach mining operation. Using a gold price of US $1,800 per ounce, the project has an after-tax net present value discounted at 5% (“NPV 5 ”) of US $47.7M and an Internal Rate of Return (“IRR”) of 45%. Using a gold price of US $2,000 per ounce, the project has an after-tax NPV 5 of US $77M and an IRR of 63%.

The PEA was prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 by D.E.N.M. Engineering Ltd. and Micon International Limited with confirmation of the applicable resource estimates prepared by SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

