Alignment Health Recognized as One of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek for Second Consecutive Year

ORANGE, Calif., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health has been named one of Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America for the second consecutive year in the Health Care & Life Sciences industry. Presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the award recognizes public and private companies across 23 industries.



“Securing our position as one of the nation's most trusted companies for the second year running stands as a tribute to the relentless dedication and unwavering effort of our team," said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Health. “This accolade not only underscores the paramount significance of trust within our industry but also reignites our pledge to continually earn the trust of our members, partners and employees, day in and day out.”

The criteria for the recognition incorporates three main pillars of public trust: customer, investor and employee trust. All companies headquartered in the United States with a revenue of over $500 million were considered for the award, and an independent survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents was fielded in October and November 2023, which resulted in a total of 97,000 evaluations of companies. More than 523,000 online mentions were evaluated for positive, neutral or negative sentiment, and companies involved in recent scandals or lawsuits related to trustworthiness were excluded from the ranking.

Founded in 2013 to address the growing need for better proactive and coordinated care for seniors, Alignment Health combines its proprietary technology platform, AVA®, with clinical care delivery to improve health outcomes and lower costs for members, regardless of their health or wealth. Alignment serves more than 155,000 Medicare Advantage members in 53 counties across Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas.

For more information and to view the full list of the 2024 Most Trustworthy Companies in America, visit Newsweek.com.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health offers more than 50 benefits-rich, value-driven Medicare Advantage plans that serve 53 counties across six states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVAⓇ. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit alignmenthealth.com.

Media Contact

Priya Shah

mPR, Inc. for Alignment Health

alignment@mpublicrelations.com