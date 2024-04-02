Tampa Bay Times Names Healthmap Solutions a Winner of the Tampa Bay Area Top Workplaces 2024 Award

TAMPA, Fla., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthmap Solutions (Healthmap), a Kidney Population Health Management company, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by Tampa Bay Times Top Workplaces. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.



“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Healthmap Solutions CEO Eric Reimer said, “I’m proud of our team for making Healthmap a great place to work, learn, and grow. We work hard to ensure that employees can build a fulfilling career while making an impact on the kidney health industry, and this award shows that we’ve achieved that goal.”

ABOUT HEALTHMAP SOLUTIONS

Healthmap Solutions is an NCQA-accredited Kidney Population Health Management company serving health plans, health systems, accountable care organizations, and provider groups seeking a value-based solution to improve the lives of Americans living with chronic kidney disease. Using its advanced predictive analytics technology and clinical expertise, Healthmap provides early kidney disease identification and recommends clinically proven interventions to delay or slow disease progression. Healthmap Care Navigation teams work with patients and the full spectrum of a health plan’s providers to maintain access, minimize disruption, and deliver personalized whole-person care from their trusted provider. Healthmap’s approach is to proactively plan care transitions and optimize renal replacement therapy, with a focus on in-home dialysis treatment and transplant. This approach improves care, outcomes, and patient experience while lowering total medical costs for health plans and provider groups.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.