ParaZero to Showcase Latest Drone Safety Solutions at Xponential 2024 Conference

Tel Aviv, Israel, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (“ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on drone safety systems for commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft, announces its participation in Xponential 2024, the premier conference and exhibition for unmanned systems and robotics. The event is scheduled to take place from April 22 – 25, 2024 in San Diego, USA.

Xponential 2024 is renowned for bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts to explore the latest advancements in unmanned systems technology. This year, ParaZero will join the esteemed lineup of exhibitors to showcase its cutting-edge drone safety solutions designed to mitigate risks and enhance operational efficiency.

At the ParaZero booth #4701, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the company's team of experts and explore firsthand the innovative features of ParaZero's SafeAir™ technology. SafeAir™ is a comprehensive safety solution that integrates parachute systems and real-time data analytics to ensure safe and compliant drone operations in various environments.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero ( https://parazero.com/ ) is a world-leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drone and urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations overpopulated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS).

A copy of ParaZero’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 was filed on March 21, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at https://www.sec.gov/ and posted on ParaZero’s investor relations website at https://parazero.com/investor-relations/. ParaZero will deliver a hard copy of its annual report, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request at michal@efraty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses paving the way for organizations throughout Australia to benefit from similar operational approvals and benefitting commercial drone operators seeking to apply for similar authorizations throughout Australia. Forward-looking statements are not historcal facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 21, 2024. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

michal@efraty.com

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. | contact@parazero.com |