Geneva, Switzerland, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Completes Successful 2024 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Shareholders

New York, New York – April 2, 2024: SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, successfully held its 2024 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Shareholders yesterday, in person at the Nasdaq MarketSite. The event and its location marked a significant occasion for the company and its stakeholders.

During the meeting, shareholders voted unanimously in favor of all resolutions put forward, including the re-election of all eight board members for a one-year term extending until the completion of the 2025 AGM. The board of directors consists of a diverse group of individuals committed to steering the company towards continued success, including:

Joao Carlos Creus Moreira (executive director)

John O’Hara (executive director)

Peter Ward (non-executive director)

Cristina Dolan (non-executive director)

David Fergusson (non-executive director)

Eric Pellaton (non-executive director)

Ruma Bose (non-executive director)

Danil Kerimi (non-executive director)

The AGM provided an opportunity for management to present a comprehensive financial and operational overview of SEALSQ’s performance since its listing. This included discussions on key financial metrics, strategic initiatives, growth prospects, market trends, and strategic objectives aimed at ensuring sustained value creation for shareholders.

The Company had previously issued its 2023 Annual Report, including financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. The report is available at https://www.sealsq.com/financial-information/annual-reports.

Shareholders who were recorded as of February 28, 2024, the “Record Date”, were entitled to attend and vote at the AGM, either in person or through electronic or written voting instructions provided to their independent voting rights representative. The unanimity of the votes in favor of all resolutions reflects the confidence and support of SEALSQ’s shareholders in the company’s direction and governance, setting a positive tone for the year ahead.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.

For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies; SEALSQ’s ability to generate revenue from emerging new semiconductors; SEALSQ’s ability to generate revenue from Matter certification and the new cyber trust mark standards; the successful introduction of the WISeSat picosatellite constellation; SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

