Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

WILMINGTON, Del., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) ("Onfolio" or the "Company"), a holding company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's Annual Report Form 10-K was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2024 and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .



Recent Corporate Highlights

Completed the acquisition of RevenueZen, a provider of B2B marketing services with a strong reputation and search engine presence, in January 2024

Completed a Reg D Preferred Shares Raise, in late 2023.

Launched a $2.5MM joint venture with private investors to acquire more B2B marketing agencies aimed at helping ONFO reach profitability, in March 2024.



Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Financial Highlights

Fourth quarter revenue grew 13% to $1.27M vs. $1.12M in the prior year period and vs. $1.31M in 3Q23

Fourth quarter gross profit grew 11% to $0.84M vs. $0.75M in the prior year period and vs. $0.85M in 3Q23

Fourth quarter total operating expenses decreased 12% to $1.67M vs. $1.91M in the prior year period and vs. $5.59M in 3Q23

Fourth quarter net loss to common shareholders decreased to $0.9M vs. $1.36M in the prior year period and vs. $4.79M in 3Q23

Revenue grew 136% YOY to $5.24M in 2023 vs. $2.22M in 2022

Gross profit grew 171% to $3.24M vs $1.20M in 2022

Total cash operating expenses grew 116% to $11.48M vs. $5.31M in 2022

Net loss to common shareholders grew 89% to $8.37M vs. a net loss of $4.43M in 2022

Cash at 12/31/23 was $0.98M vs. $6.70M at 12/31/22



“The 4th Quarter 2023 saw us raise additional capital via Series A preferred shares and promissory notes, which we used to close on an acquisition on 1/1/24, and continue our efforts to reduce expenses and become lean. While we made significant progress, and those efforts have continued to lead to improved results in Q1 of 2024 as well, we acknowledge that there is still more work to be done,” commented Onfolio CEO Dominic Wells.

“2023 was a formative year for us as we navigated our first full year as a public company. The operational results improved considerably as the year went on, and this was reflected gradually in our financial results, although not at the pace we would’ve like to see.

“We spent 2023 addressing our lack of profitability by improving our operational efficiencies, and by exploring capital raising strategies beneficial to shareholders, favouring debt over additional equity to avoid dilution.

“We were met with several headwinds in this area – our modest revenues and limited history meant that we were receiving capital offers for insufficient amounts or prohibitive interest rates, and in many cases both. We opted against capital and terms that would not allow us to buy the accretive cashflow necessary to substantially reduce our ongoing financial burn.

“With substantial revenue growth throughout 2023 versus 2022, and now with a growing history, we are seeing more capital availability, and we’re now assessing optimal ways to extend our financial runway and achieve profitability.

“One such source of capital that is already in process is the joint venture we are pursuing with private accredited investors only to co-invest in upcoming acquisitions (“Onfolio Agency SPV offering”). Information on the Onfolio Agency SPV offering can be found at https://onfospv.com.

“Although the broader economic climate made more funding scarce for us, it has paradoxically brought profitability within closer reach by equally affecting our acquisition targets.

“Earlier, we anticipated needing an additional $5-$10M to acquire enough free cash flow to reach profitability. Now, based on our current pipeline, reduced expenses, and the deal structures we are currently working on, we estimate needing approximately $1M to $1.5M.

“The market's capital shortage means that our target companies require less cash up front as part of the total consideration, have fewer offers from other buyers, and have lower overall asking prices.

“We also don’t need a large sum available to close on each acquisition. Some of them can be acquired for as little as $300,000 cash up front, ranging up to $900,000 for larger transactions. In these acquisitions, the cash up front component is around 30% of the acquisition price, meaning we can acquire cashflow for much less up-front capital than previously.

“Shareholders will note the recent RevenueZen acquisition exemplifies such a favorable deal structure, and so far, we consider the performance of said acquisition in the three months we’ve owned it to be strong.

“We believe the money we raise in the Onfolio Agency SPV offering or through other means, will enable us to acquire the requisite online businesses to attain profitability, and so we feel we are closer than ever to becoming FCF positive and continuing our march forward.

“We are also making progress with our existing portfolio and corporate overheads, continually looking for ways to reduce expenses, grow revenues, and improve profitability, agnostic of new acquisitions. As always, our goal is to reach profitability and scale from there,” concluded Mr Wells.

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31 December 31 2023 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 982,261 $ 6,701,122 Accounts receivable, net 90,070 137,598 Inventory 92,637 105,129 Prepaids and other current assets 111,097 212,180 Total Current Assets 1,276,065 7,156,029 Intangible assets 3,110,204 3,864,618 Goodwill 1,167,194 4,209,126 Due from related party 150,974 111,720 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method 154,007 154,007 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method 273,042 280,326 Total Assets $ 6,131,483 $ 15,775,826 Liabilities and Stockholder’s Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 493,816 $ 550,454 Dividends payable 68,011 54,404 Acquisition notes payable 17,323 2,456,323 Notes payable - 68,959 Contingent consideration 60,000 60,000 Deferred revenue 149,965 113,251 Total Current Liabilities 789,115 3,303,391 Total Liabilities 789,115 3,303,391 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 92,260 and 69,660 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022; 93 70 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,107,395 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022; 5,108 5,110 Additional paid-in capital 21,107,311 19,950,774 Accumulated other comprehensive income 182,465 96,971 Accumulated deficit (15,952,609 ) (7,580,490 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 5,342,368 12,472,435 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 6,131,483 $ 15,775,826 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements





Onfolio Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenue, services $ 1,496,038 $ 544,822 Revenue, product sales 3,743,948 1,674,993 Total Revenue 5,239,986 2,219,815 Cost of revenue, services 837,888 356,957 Cost of revenue, product sales 1,159,267 664,405 Total cost of revenue 1,997,155 1,021,362 Gross profit 3,242,831 1,198,453 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 6,040,688 4,271,865 Professional fees 1,160,410 509,941 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 3,952,433 - Acquisition costs 326,899 527,792 Total operating expenses 11,480,430 5,309,598 Loss from operations (8,237,599 ) (4,111,145 ) Other income (expense) Equity method income 13,190 34,432 Dividend income 1,610 3,193 Interest income (expense), net 75,041 (2,152 ) Other income 2,937 13,223 Impairment of investments - (137,602 ) Loss on sale of asset - (34,306 ) Total other income 92,778 (123,212 ) Loss before income taxes (8,144,821 ) (4,234,357 ) Income tax (provision) benefit - - Net loss (8,144,821 ) (4,234,357 ) Preferred Dividends (227,298 ) (195,145 ) Net loss to common shareholders $ (8,372,119 ) $ (4,429,502 ) Net loss per common shareholder Basic and diluted $ (1.64 ) $ (1.35 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 5,107,395 3,285,934 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements





Onfolio Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 Preferred Stock,

$0.001 Par value Common Stock,

$0.001 Par Value Shares Amount Shares Amount Additional

Paid-In Capital Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Stockholders'

Equity Balance, December 31, 2021 56,800 $ 57 2,353,645 $ 2,354 $ 6,522,381 $ (3,150,988 ) $ - $ 3,373,804 Preferred shares for cash 12,860 13 - - 321,487 - - 321,500 Common stock sold for cash - - 2,753,750 2,754 12,101,913 - - 12,104,667 Stock-based compensation - - - - 944,995 - - 944,995 Warrants issued for acquisition - - - - 60,000 - - 60,000 Preferred dividends - - - - - (195,145 ) - (195,145 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - - 96,971 96,971 Net loss - - - - - (4,234,357 ) - (4,234,357 ) Balance, December 31, 2022 69,660 70 5,107,395 5,108 19,950,776 (7,580,490 ) 96,971 12,472,435 Preferred shares for cash 22,600 23 - - 564,977 - - 565,000 Stock-based compensation - - - - 591,558 - - 591,558 Preferred dividends - - - - - (227,298 ) - (227,298 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - - 85,494 85,494 Net loss - - - - - (8,144,821 ) - (8,144,821 ) Balance, December 31, 2023 92,260 $ 93 5,107,395 $ 5,108 $ 21,107,311 $ (15,952,609 ) $ 182,465 $ 5,342,368 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements



