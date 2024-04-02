LeaseCrunch Joins Aprio Firm Alliance Affiliate Relationship Program

MILWAUKEE, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading accounting software company, has joined the Aprio Firm Alliance Affiliate Relationship Program and will be a key sponsor at the annual conference. The Aprio Firm Alliance is a national accounting firm association designed by accounting professionals for forward-thinking CPA firms. This strategic partnership marks LeaseCrunch’s commitment to supporting the growth and success of the accounting industry through collaboration and innovation.



Aprio Firm Alliance plays a crucial role in providing CPA firms exclusive access to professional connections, expert advice and technical resources necessary for overcoming challenges and capitalizing on opportunities. By joining as an affiliate program member, LeaseCrunch will foster meaningful relationships with members, provide valuable resources and actively participate in the organization’s annual event later this year.

“We are thrilled to establish a partnership with an organization that embraces growth and innovation,” states Megan Krajnik, CMO of LeaseCrunch. “As a company, we are dedicated to providing CPA firms with forward-thinking accounting solutions, and joining the Aprio Firm Alliance aligns with our mission to empower accountants with the tools needed to thrive in today's landscape.”

LeaseCrunch is known for its lease accounting software, purpose built for CPA firms and designed to streamline compliance with the latest accounting standards, including ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96 and IFRS 16. Through the affiliate program and event sponsorship, LeaseCrunch aims to deepen its connection with the accounting community, reinforcing its commitment to advancing the profession by contributing to the growth and success of progressive CPA firms across the nation.

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch offers easy-to-use, automated lease accounting software that significantly reduces the time needed to transition, account for and maintain leases in compliance with new lease accounting standards: ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96 and IFRS 16. More than 625 CPA firms in the United States use the LeaseCrunch platform to manage their clients’ lease accounting needs.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for LeaseCrunch

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com