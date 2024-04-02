TopLine Financial Credit Union Helps Students With Career Exploration

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , participated in Prairie Seeds Academy’s second annual career fair. Two TopLine employees volunteered their time to introduce Prairie Seeds Academy students to professions in the financial services industry.



Nearly 360 students participated in Prairie Seeds Academy’s career fair which aims to introduce students to a variety of careers, explore training and education and provide seniors with career opportunities. Over the course of 2 hours, two TopLine employees created valuable community connections, introduced students to careers in the financial services industry, and answered questions relating to TopLine Financial Credit Union career opportunities.

“We were excited once again to participate in the career fair to help students explore career-related fields in the financial services industry,” said Vicki Roscoe Erickson, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at TopLine Financial Credit Union. “This is a great opportunity for students to learn hands-on more about a variety of careers, ask questions and peek their future school and career interests.”

Prairie Seeds Academy is a public charter school that provides tuition, meals and transportation for over 700 K-12 students. In cooperation with families and communities, Prairie Seeds Academy provides leadership in rigorous education to develop inquiring, knowledgeable, and caring citizens who help create a better and more peaceful world through intercultural understanding and respect. For more information, visit www.psak12.org.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest credit union, with assets of over $800 million and serves over 51,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

