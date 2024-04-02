Notified Extends Partnership with Canadian Investor Relations Institute; Affirming Commitment to Advancing Technology in IR

NEW YORK, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified , a globally trusted technology partner for public relations, investor relations, and marketing professionals, today announced that it has renewed its national strategic partnership with the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI). The partnership, originally established in May of 2023, represents Notified’s ongoing commitment to the Investor Relations (IR) community and to driving innovation using emerging technology. The organizations will collaborate on new educational initiatives and content that will directly benefit CIRI members and elevate the IR profession across Canada and abroad.



“Notified and CIRI’s strategic partnership reflects our shared dedication to providing IR professionals with the resources they need to navigate today’s challenging capital markets landscape, and to securely leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to control their narrative and deepen engagement across stakeholders,” said Nimesh Davé, President, Notified. “We’re thrilled to continue our work with CIRI, to create engaging content and educational opportunities – enabling its members to explore AI implementation and responsible use.”

“Investor relations is a very dynamic and evolving profession,” stated Nathalie Megann, CPIR, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIRI. “The continuation of this National Strategic Partnership with Notified – one of the world’s premier service providers in communication solutions – will help inspire and create meaningful professional development programs and innovative thought-provoking events to benefit our valued members.”

CIRI is Canada’s professional association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors, and the financial community. CIRI is dedicated to advancing the stature and credibility of the investor relations profession and the competency of its members, by facilitating peer-to-peer support and networking; developing resources on best and emerging IR practices such as ESG, Sustainability, Cybersecurity and AI; and setting the standards for IR education and professional certification/designation (CPIR). CIRI supports and enables its members’ commitment to the integrity of transparent capital markets and the success of their organization while fulfilling their ambitious career aspirations.

Notified’s IR Platform enables today’s Investor Relations professionals to efficiently manage mission-critical communications and complex regulatory requirements – providing the comprehensive tools needed to deepen engagement and foster trust amongst key stakeholders and tell their investment stories more effectively. Visit the Notified website to learn more about its investor relations solutions.

Notified will participate in the upcoming CIRI Annual Investor Relations Conference from June 2-4, 2024 – taking place at the Hyatt Regency in Calgary, AB. To learn more about CIRI’s learning and networking opportunities, and attending CIRI’s Annual IR Conference, visit www.ciri.org.





About Notified



Notified is committed to making it easy for brands to create and share powerful stories with the world. Our suite of world-class, award-winning solutions and our dedicated client service team are relied upon by more than 9,000 global clients, from growing businesses and public companies to some of the world’s most recognizable brands.

Notified’s solutions help businesses effectively share and amplify their stories—to clients, investors, employees, and the media. From press release distribution via GlobeNewswire to earnings calls, IR websites, social listening, media engagement tools, webinars and virtual events, Notified has you covered. Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). Notified is headquartered in New York, N.Y.

Learn more at notified.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to our blog.

About CIRI

CIRI is the only dedicated, member-led organization focused on career excellence for investor relations professionals. By facilitating peer-to-peer support and networking, developing resources on best and evolving investor relations practices such as ESG, and setting the standards for investor relations education and professional certification, CIRI supports and enables its members’ commitment to the integrity of transparent capital markets and the success of their organization, while fulfilling ambitious career aspirations. To learn more, visit CIRI.org.



Media Contacts

Notified: Caroline Smith, Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

CIRI: Nathalie Megann, CPIR, President and CEO – nmegann@ciri.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/acfe08b8-edcd-4511-a481-b41ad4a168fa