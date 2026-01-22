How IR Teams Can Take Control of AI-Generated Answers in 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar – Your AI Questions, Answered: Getting AEO in IR Right in 2026

AI tools such as ChatGPT are becoming the first stop for investor research, acting as a middleman between corporate disclosures and the market.

For IR teams, this creates new challenges - it’s difficult to see what AI “knows” about your company, how it interprets your disclosures or whether it’s sharing outdated or incomplete information.

On January 29th, join Erik Carlson, President and CEO of Notified, for a live Q&A session addressing the most urgent AI questions from IR leaders - including:

What AI answer engines already "know" about your company and how to find out

Why AI surfaces outdated, incomplete or misleading information

What influences accuracy, confidence and visibility in AI-generated answers

What you should focus on to reduce risk and regain narrative control





WHEN: Thursday, January 29, 2026, from 12:00pm-12:30pm ET

REGISTRATION: Link

WHO:

Erik Carlson – President and CEO, Notified

Under Erik’s leadership, Notified is accelerating its efforts to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that empower public relations and investor relations professionals. With more than 15 years of experience across corporate strategy, finance and operations, Erik has led high-impact initiatives at Notified since 2018, including M&A integration, financial transformation and operational scale. Most recently, he led Notified’s integration into the EQ organization. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at PwC and IBM, where he managed complex projects across various industries and specialized in mergers and acquisitions, strategic finance and business transformation. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with honors from Boston University.

WHY:

More investors are turning to AI search and answer engines before they ever visit an IR website. This session will help IR teams understand how AI is interpreting their corporate story and what they can do to improve accuracy, visibility and trust as AI becomes a permanent part of the investor journey.



About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)



Media Contact

Caroline Smith - Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51101fb9-d755-466d-b4b4-30027941cbb4

