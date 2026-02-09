Notified and CIRI Renew Strategic Partnership to Support Modern Investor Relations Communications

Alliance Underscores Notified’s Commitment to Empowering Canadian IR Professionals with AI-Powered Technology and Latest Best Practices

Key Facts (At-a-Glance):

Partnership: Notified and the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) renew their national strategic partnership for a fourth consecutive year.

Notified and the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) renew their national strategic partnership for a fourth consecutive year. Why It Matters: Notified helps CIRI members navigate evolving investor expectations and AI-driven changes that influence how financial disclosures are created, shared and interpreted.

Notified helps CIRI members navigate evolving investor expectations and AI-driven changes that influence how financial disclosures are created, shared and interpreted. Key Benefits: Practical educational sessions, training programs and peer networking will help CIRI members improve stakeholder engagement and communicate with confidence in the Answer Engine Economy.



NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified has renewed its national strategic partnership with the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) for a fourth consecutive year, reinforcing Notified’s commitment to helping IR professionals streamline workflows, transform data into action and strengthen investor communications as AI reshapes stakeholder engagement.

The ongoing collaboration provides educational initiatives, training programs and peer networking opportunities to help CIRI members enhance IR communications and better manage how information is disclosed, discovered and evaluated across markets.

“As the demands on IR teams grow in an environment shaped by AI, evolving regulations and heightened scrutiny, access to the right tools and guidance becomes even more critical,” said Erik Carlson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Notified. “Renewing our partnership with CIRI reflects our commitment to re-invest in regional chapters and organizations that support the continued growth and advancement of the IR craft.”

“We are delighted to continue our National Strategic Partnership with Notified for the fourth year,” said Nathalie Megann, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIRI. “Strong partnerships aren’t just about shared goals; it’s about growing together and building impactful communities. The investor relations community in Canada is a vital part of the integrity of our capital markets, and we’re very grateful for the support Notified continues to give to this important profession.”

CIRI is the leading professional association in Canada for executives managing communications between public companies, investors and the financial community. It is committed to enhancing the reputation and expertise of the investor relations (IR) field by fostering peer support and networking opportunities, providing resources on best practices in areas like capital markets, corporate governance, sustainability, cybersecurity, ESG and AI while establishing standards for IR education and professional certification (CPIR). CIRI empowers its members to uphold transparent capital markets, drive organizational success and achieve ambitious career goals.



This year, Notified will participate in CIRI’s 39th Annual Investor Relations Conference, taking place June 17–19, 2026, in Saint-Sauveur, Quebec. Learn more about the Conference at CIRI’s official website.







Notified x CIRI Partnership: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Does the Notified x CIRI Partnership Support Canadian Investor Relations Professionals?

The partnership supports CIRI members by combining education, peer collaboration and modern IR communications best practices. Together, CIRI and Notified help IR teams improve efficiency, strengthen disclosure and communicate with greater confidence in a changing market environment.

How Does the Partnership Help IR Teams Adapt to AI Search and Answer Engines?

Through education and guidance, the partnership helps IR professionals understand how AI search and answer engines surface and evaluate information. This enables IR teams to improve accuracy, consistency and discoverability.

Who Benefits Most From This Partnership?

The partnership is most relevant for investor relations professionals at public companies in Canada who are responsible for managing disclosure, investor communications and credibility in an environment shaped by regulatory oversight and evolving investor behavior.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)

About CIRI

CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit member association of executives responsible for communication between public companies, investors and the financial community. CIRI contributes to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital market by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. With close to 400 members and four chapters across Canada, CIRI is the voice of IR. To learn more, visit CIRI.org.

Media Contacts

Notified: Caroline Smith

Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

CIRI: Nathalie Megann, CPIR, ICD.D

President and CEO

nmegann@ciri.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbe046f1-0fa4-49eb-ade9-d337ba598346

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.